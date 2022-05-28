BILLERICA – Heading into the season, the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team had several goals for themselves, including qualifying for the state and vocational tournaments. But right at the top of the list of the things they hoped to accomplish was defending the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title they had won last season.
Last Thursday in a road game against CAC rival Whittier, the Rams made sure there would be no doubt as to who the best team in the CAC was, rolling to a 20-0 victory over their league rivals to improve to 15-1 overall on the season and 10-1 in the CAC, clinching that second consecutive title in the process. For Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy and his players, it was a moment of great satisfaction knowing they had accomplished their goal.
“It was great to see how the hard work paid off for this group of young men. They have worked so hard this season, and to see it pay off with another CAC title is awesome for them,” McCarthy said. “There were a lot of seniors that graduated last year, but still, we had a good core group of players coming back. They were able to lead this new group and teach them how we work here at Shawsheen and what we needed to do in order to be successful.
“I give a ton of credit to the team for working hard all pre-season and the throughout the whole grind of this year – they never complain. They just put their heads down and go to work. We talk about that all the time here at the Tech. That hard worker mentality is something we love here in our student-athletes. And this team has it.”
Shawsheen was led to victory over Whittier by an explosive offensive performance, banging out 16 hits on the day, with every batter in the lineup getting at least one hit and scoring one run. Junior Mavrick Bourdeau led the way at the plate for the Rams, with three hits, including a three run home run in the second inning. Bourdeau had four RBI on the day, with three runs scored.
Sophomore catcher Brendan Lee also had a big day at the plate, with three hits, three runs scored and four RBI, while senior Ryan Santini of Wilmington had three hits and three runs scored. Junior pitcher Aiden MacLeod meanwhile, picked up the win on the mound, scattering two hits and striking out three in another strong effort.
With the regular season nearing its end, the Rams seem to be playing some of their best baseball of the season. While McCarthy does not necessarily want to commit to the cliché that his team is “peaking at the right time”, he does acknowledge that it is great to see his squad playing so well at such a critical time.
“Our team is playing some good ball right now. That one loss to Greater Lowell a few weeks back got us back on track and woke us up a bit,” McCarthy said. “Since then, our guys have been locked in at the plate and mashing the ball. Our pitchers have been putting up some quality starts and our defense is sharp behind them. Two big weeks to end the season against some quality opponents – this is when we need to be playing our best ball.”
The Rams continued to play well on Saturday, when they picked up a 7-3 road win over non-league rival North Reading. The Rams offense was once again clicking, as they banged out 15 hits on the day, led by senior Owen Duggan, who had three hits and an RBI on the day, while senior Shane Costello of Wilmington had three hits, two runs and an RBI. Santini and Bourdeau each chipped in to the offense as well, as each had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Freshman Nate Galanis of Tewksbury meanwhile, had two hits and an RBI.
McCarthy was proud of the way his team kept their focus after clinching the league title, especially against a talented non-league for like North Reading.
“Once we checked the box for one of our main goals in securing the league title, we went right on to our next opponent,” McCarthy said. “We need to stay focused on each game and not dwell in the past. Our guys have been good about that this year. Here at Shawsheen Baseball, we are happy but never satisfied. That is our approach. We are happy when we win, but there’s always room for improvement. Let’s get better as the week goes on.”
With just two games left in the regular season, a Wednesday matchup with CAC rival Greater Lawrence, followed by the season finale on Friday at home against non-league rival Arlington Catholic, the Rams will soon set their sights on the post season.
The Rams are currently ranked sixth in the latest MIAA Division 4 power rankings, so they will most certainly be hosting at least a first round game in the Division 4 State Tournament. They are also hoping to earn a bid and to perhaps even host a State Vocational playoff game.
“Every game counts big down the home stretch, especially with the new state power rankings this season,” McCarthy said. “We would love to stay near the top of the rankings in order to secure a home game. That is so important during the post season. There are a lot of good teams in that bracket, so we need to just keep working, getting better and then play the opponent in front of us that day.”
