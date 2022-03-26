BOSTON – A little over halfway through their Division 2 state championship game with Canton on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden, the Tewksbury High Boys Hockey team found themselves back on their heels, with Canton having controlled play for much of the second period.
Despite the Redmen holding a 2-0 lead after dominating the first period, Canton looked primed to get themselves back into the game in the second frame. And when the Bulldogs Brian Middleton found himself wide open in front of the Tewksbury net with 7:20 left in the period, a goal looked inevitable as Middleton took a pass right on the doorstep and fired away.
But as far too many Tewksbury opponents have learned this season, no goal is a sure thing against Tewksbury junior goalie Ben O’Keefe, who made a spectacular glove save to deny Middleton and the Bulldogs, and preserve the Redmen’s two goal lead on their way to what would eventually become a 3-1 victory to give Redmen the Division 2 state championship.
The stop by O’Keefe on Middleton midway through the period was his biggest of the game, but it was just one of several stops in the period by the junior netminder, as Canton outshot Tewksbury 10-6 in the frame, but could not crack O’Keefe.
“Those are huge saves. Benny won the second period for us,” Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty said. “It was 2-0 and there were some shots on net that really should have gone in and would have gone in, any other time, on any other goalie, but he made the saves and that was huge for us.”
On the play in question, perhaps the most remarkable part about it was how casual O’Keefe was in making the save. It was a spectacular stop, but he made look almost routine in flicking out his glove and securing the puck.
“I just had a split second to think, and I guess I made the right decision,” O’Keefe said. “I was very happy to come down with that one.”
Overall, O’Keefe made 25 saves in the game, allowing only a third period goal by the Bulldogs as the only blemish on his performance. The performance capped off an incredible season for the junior who posted a 1.38 Goals Against Average in leading the Redmen to a 23-2 overall record.
The Redmen had taken a 2-0 first period lead in the championship matchup, with sophomore Matt Cooke scoring first just over five minutes into the game, and senior Caden Connors adding to the lead with just over two minutes left in the first period. O’Keefe acknowledged the efforts of his teammates getting the early lead as making his job a lot easier.
“I think it gave everyone a lot of confidence to take the lead like that,” O’Keefe said. “And then after that we just kept going and we couldn’t be stopped.”
Canton did finally break through with a goal with 7:13 left in the game when the Bulldogs AJ Thomas finally solved O’Keefe. But even then, with Canton seeming to seize the momentum and having several chances for the tying goal, O’Keefe never blinked, and he never lost trust in his teammates.
“Honestly, with them within one goal you know you have to play a little different, but I really felt like we could hold the one goal lead,” O’Keefe said.
For Doherty, it was a very secure feeling knowing that he had a goalie between the pipes that would not be rattled by trying to hold on to a one goal lead in a state championship game. He knew his team was in good hands with O’Keefe as their last line of defense.
“I talk about Benny all the time and how great he has been for us,” Doherty said. “I think Benny is a great, great goalie who has been underrated during the course of the year, but he showed his true colors tonight in front of a big stage.”
As it did for many of the Redmen, Sunday’s game had special meaning for O’Keefe. Unlike the seniors on the team, who had been on the ice back in 2019 when the Redmen suffered a 6-2 loss to Canton in the state championship game at the Garden, O’Keefe was just a spectator at the time. But his older brother Will O’Keefe was a member of that great Redmen squad, as were many of his teammates, so a state championship win over these same Bulldogs was very satisfying.
“I was up in the stands watching my brother play that game, and all of these guys (Redmen seniors) as well, so it was my dream to come back here and win one and we finally did it,” O’Keefe said.
Ben joined not only his brother Will, but also his sister Abby, in having played in a state championship game at the Garden, with Abby having won the state title back in 2019 with the Tewksbury/Methuen Girls Hockey team. Joining his siblings with this once in a lifetime opportunity was a special part of Sunday’s experience for O’Keefe.
“Coming here and watching them and seeing Abby win one and Will even just get to play here, was something we have been talking about at home,” O’Keefe said. “So, to finally come back here and for us to win it was a really big thing for us.”
O’Keefe of course will have another chance to get back to the Garden again next season with a team that should be very good despite losing some key seniors. O’Keefe is confident he and his returning teammates have what it takes to defend their title, and he hopes to be able to lead his team both on and off the ice in that quest.
“I think next year we are still coming back with some great talent. I think we can be just as good next year,” O’Keefe said. “I am hoping I can be someone who my teammates can look up to and ask questions. So, hopefully with a state championship, they might think that I know what I am doing out there, so we will see.”
But that is for next year. As for Sunday, O’Keefe just wanted to bask in the glory of winning a state championship for his team and his town.
“It’s crazy, I can’t even think about it right now,” O’Keefe said in the moments after the game. “We have had this goal set the whole season, so to have it finally come true is pretty incredible.”
