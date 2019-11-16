TEWKSBURY – Ever since the MIAA's new playoff format started in 2013, Tewksbury has played in many close games. In fact counting Saturday's win — save for one lopsided victory — in the second round of the North Sectional tournament, the Redmen have played in six games with the difference of the score was a combined 14 points, including four one-point games.
For the third year in a row, the No. 2 seed Redmen barely got out of the second round, this time hanging on for dear life in the final seconds, beating previously undefeated No. 3 seed Concord-Carlisle, 27-26, in a wild, thrilling and strange game played at Doucette Field on a cold afternoon.
With eight seconds remaining in the game, Tewksbury senior captain Robbie Kimtis sacked quarterback Christian Gemelli – who had fumbled the snap – coming on fourth-and-nine from the Redmen 44, which put a stamp on the clutch victory, and move the Redmen into the sectional final for the third straight year.
This Saturday at 1 pm, the Redmen will play Winchester for the first time in program history. A win there, puts the team into the Eastern Mass Championship game against either Hingham or Duxbury, the following weekend.
But before anyone can talk about future opponents, this game was a classic – just like the week before.
Tewksbury built a 27-13 lead with 4:44 left in the game only to see the Patriots score two touchdowns in 70 seconds, making it 27-26. The second TD came with 2:05 to go and CC elected to try for the two-point conversion, but tremendous pressure from the Tewksbury defensive front led by William McKay nullified the rush attempt.
“I would have been surprised if (Concord-Carlisle coach Mike Robichaud) did anything but go for (the two points) there,” said Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward. “I know he’s an aggressive guy. If I was on the road, and I was in that same situation, I would have done the same thing.
“People watch TV and assume it’s an automatic thing with the snapper, holder and kicker. It’s not automatic in high school. You are in an away place, so you try and go for the win. I respect that call that he made. They didn’t get it, so we won by a point and we’re still in the tournament.”
After the conversion stop, Tewksbury had the ball on its own 33 with 2:01 to go. After three running plays combined for seven yards, the Redmen punted and CC's offense came out to the field on its on 36 with 1:33 to go.
After a six yard loss on a running play, Tewksbury's Owen Gilligan – who had yet another monster game – sacked the QB, pushing the ball back to the 25. But on third down, Gemelli connected on a wobbly pass to Tim Hays for a 30-yard gain, moving the chains to the Redmen 45. After Gemelli spiked it, Tewksbury’s Patrick Fleming – certainly an unheralded player all season long – sacked Gemelli for a ten-yard loss.
Gemelli then gained 16 yards back on a keeper play, and then after a penalty, Kimtis sacked him on fourth down.
"It's a credit to the kids and their ability to dial it up," said Aylward. "We talk all of the time whether you make a great play or a bad play, there's not one thing that you can do about that and it's always about the next play. I think we are going to have to do that all the way to the very end. They did that today.
“I give a lot of credit to (Concord-Carlisle). The teams that go this deep in the tournament have good talent but they also have good coaches. They did some good things and were able to stop some things that we hit them on early and their defense was much more stout in the second half. We struggled there. Win, lose or draw, I always go back and look at the decisions that we made. I always want to try to put the kids into a position to win, but you know what, our guys played hard and they made big plays when we needed them."
Aylward was asked about the composure and getting so many big plays from a number of defensive players during that last series.
"When they are in that situation, it would be like us being in that situation. It's hard to grind things out and then all of a sudden you need a big play. The difference is their quarterback and their fullback (Jordan Corbett) can hurt you in those situations alone, never mind the deep ball. It's not like we could go into a prevent defense because we don't have one. They had enough to hurt us and had enough time on the clock. I'm happy with the kids' effort and that's all we can control, that and the toughness."
Tewksbury's defense was stellar when it needed to be all night – although CC did execute several big plays. Senior Dylan Chandler stuffed Gemelli on a fourth-and-five call from the Redmen 41 yard line on the Patriots' opening drive. That turned into a Redmen touchdown as junior quarterback Ryne Rametta – who easily played his best game of the season – connected on a 10-yard pass play to tight end Gilligan which capped a 12-play, 57-yard drive. Tyler Keough's PAT kick made it 7-0.
The Patriots fought right back as Gemelli scored on a 7-yard run up the middle on the final play of a 8-play, 60-yard drive. The conversion kick missed and Tewksbury led 7-6.
Tewksbury then got back up from the floor, dusted themselves off and struck again. This time the Redmen put together a 13-play, 74-yard drive with Rametta coming through with a beautiful fake hand-off, only to find a wide open Danny Fleming alone down the right side and he went in for a 33-yard touchdown. Keough's kick made it 14-6 with 2:31 left in the first half.
On the next scrimmage play, CC fumbled and Kimtis recovered to bring the offense back on the field. That's when Kyle Darrigo (28 carries, 121 yards) scored on an 8-yard run, his first of two scores, but the kick failed giving Tewksbury a 20-6 lead with 2:13 left in the half.
"Darrigo is far above just a step up guy for us since day one this season," said Aylward. "I would have given him a step up call last year because I thought he made a lot of plays for us as a slot guy. You just saw him and he's not that big. He’s maybe as tall as number two on their team and number three from (Lynn English) and Kyle runs just as hard as those two guys. He spills his guts for us everytime out there and he's just great."
Again CC came storming back moving the ball to the Redmen 15. With 38 seconds left, on second-and-ten, Gemelli sent a pass down the right side. The ball was batted out of the air by Darrigo, and teammate Richard Markwarth then made a diving catch before the ball hit the ground for a big interception, ending any chance of the Patriots putting any kind of points on the board before the break.
The second half was just as exciting as the first half. Tewksbury started with the ball and moved it to the CC 30. Tewksbury elected to go for it on fourth-and-three, but Rametta was sacked.
The Patriots then countered and quickly scored as Tim Hays scored on a two-yard run and the kick was good to make it 20-13. That TD was set up by an incredible leaping catch by wide receiver Tyler Jameau (5 catches for 130 yards) which was good for 46 yards.
Both teams traded three-and-out series with punts. Tewksbury then opened the fourth with the ball on its own 9 and held on to it for 13 plays, 91 yards and 7:14, with Darrigo cashing in with a 2-yard run, his 11th TD of the season, and Keough's kick was good making it 27-13. That score stood for just a shortwhile before CC answered with a 6-yard TD run by Corbett and then a 47-yarder from Gemelli to Jameau, but the rush attempt failed, allowing Tewksbury to hang on for the 27-26 win.
“We have a great opportunity that we’ve provided for ourselves,” said Brian Aylward. “At the beginning of the year, we got some praise that maybe we didn’t earn. But that’s no fault to these kids. That had more to do more with teams before us. We had a bunch of guys who are new. They have new roles and they’ve had to develop and mature enough to the point where they can make veteran-type plays when we need them. So I give a ton of credit to our guys. They are playing great.”
