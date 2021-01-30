CHELMSFORD — When you have an extremely young and inexperienced team, the one thing you really want to see over the course of a season is improvement and/or development.
This past week it was clearly evident how much improvement the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls hockey team has already made. After losing a first match-up with Billerica/Chelmsford 5-0, the two teams played again and this time the Red Rangers were defeated 3-0 as B/C took advantage of penalties and scored two power play goals.
"Our game against Billerica/Chelmsford was more competitive than the first game," said head coach Sarah Oteri. "I thought we established some good offensive zone pressure, just had a bit of difficulty getting to the net. They scored two powerplay goals in the first period but we continued to play hard for the rest of the game. We are looking stronger and smarter each game, just need to continue to skate hard and win battles. Michelle (Kusmaul) played great in net and made a lot of key saves."
In the second game this week, the Red Rangers came away with a thrilling 4-2 win over HPNA (Haverhill/Pentucket Regional and North Andover), a team that was the No. 1 seed in last year's Division 1 state tournament.
The teams were tied at 1-1 after the first period and the Red Rangers (2-3) went up 2-1 after the second. After HPNA tied it in the third, the score remained that way until the final two minutes when the Red Rangers scored two goals to ice the game and the win.
"It was an all around great game. It was highly competitive as both teams had a lot of chances. It was a back-and-forth game and our team really rose to the challenge. In the end I thought we gave a little bit more when it was needed and we were able to score and win battles at the end,” said Oteri. “After the second period, we talked about wanting it more in that third period and the girls really stepped up and gave it their all. If that game was any indicator, it will be a really fun game the next two times we play.”
Nikole Gosse scored two goals, with one coming on a slap shot. She scored the team's first and third goals, the second being the game winner coming with just about two minutes left. Then with 1:07 to go, Tewksbury's Riley Sheehan padded the lead as she converted on a drive to the net before sneaking one past the netminder.
Brooke Harb of Methuen scored the second goal, coming on a breakaway while the team was shorthanded. Oteri added that she had a very strong game in the defensive zone.
In the win, Kusmaul made 29 saves as HPNA outshot the Red Rangers 31-25.
