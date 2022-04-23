WILMINGTON – The revolving door continues here in Wilmington.
On Tuesday, the weekend rumor that Wilmington High School Athletic Director Mia Muzio was resigning to take the same position at Lynnfield High School was confirmed with statements from both Muzio and Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Glenn Brand.
Since Ed Harrison retired the first time on June 30th of 2016, the high school has seen Tim Alberts come and go (3 years), Harrison come back again on an interim basis for a year and Muzio come and go after two years (effective June 30th). In his letter to the parents, Brand said he will name an interim candidate until he elects to put forth a full candidate search, possibly to happen in the fall or winter. Thus when July 1st hits, four different people spanning six years will have sat in that AD's chair.
In her short time here, Muzio did a fantastic job. She was dealt many bad hands – many out of her control – and made something out of each one. She accomplished a lot and had so many ideas to accomplish even more. She truly cared about the student-athletes well-being and that can never be debated. She's leaving for a better opportunity at Lynnfield and she's going to be affiliated with the Cape Ann League, which she is more familiar with, all while being closer to home. Certainly you can't blame her.
And with the revolving door, it's apparent that the WHS Athletic Director's job is not one people really desire anymore. It's on the lower scale in terms of salary and benefits, there's obvious issues with parental behavior, student-athlete behavior and underage drinking, including three well-known instances since the fall.
Besides athletics, there are problems everywhere in town. Elementary schools and other buildings are falling apart and new ones needed to be built yesterday. The middle school is a complete mess with a different principal every year, and there's obvious bullying issues in that school as well as the high school.
On top of all of that, the numbers or lack thereof, are now becoming a major, major issue. Eighth graders and those younger are going off in droves to other schools for a number of different reasons, academically and athletically, according to the recent survey by Dr. Brand. The rumor is that next year's freshmen class at WHS will have 80 kids.
Eighty!
Then you have other questions that need to be answered such as the possibility of a new ice rink/sports facility, possibly adding user's fees, adding other programs, or coaches, or going the other way and deleting programs. Then you have the million dollar question that needs to be answered: should Wilmington should remain in the Middlesex League? If not where do they go? Do you crawl back and beg either the Cape Ann League or Merrimack Valley Conference to take you back, knowing fully that there will be added transportation costs if you attempt to reunite with the CAL Schools. Or do you find another league and do what Tyngsboro did, leaving the Dual County League to play in Central Mass? Or do you go independent – in all sports – for two years and figure some things out?
So how do you fix all of these problems or better yet, where do you start?
I have a suggestion or two.
I agree with Dr. Brand on not doing a full candidate search and name an interim. For the time being, let either Brian Caira or Jonathan Amico take over, or try to lure former administrative assistant Caroline Gattuso from Emerson College, since she has more experience than any other in-house candidate in terms of the ins-and-outs of the Wildcat athletic program and has experience with scheduling/facilities/marketing at two colleges, Merrimack and now Emerson.
Or another name on the radar could be girls’ basketball coach Jessica Robinson, who has been nothing short of spectacular as a coach and leader for that program and in the school as a teacher.
If you name one of those four, I would highly recommend that a consultant is added. Hire someone who knows the ins-and-outs of all athletics, all sports, who can oversee the entire athletic program for at least a year, if not two when the full-time replacement is named. The consultant can work and try to help fix the many issues that continue to put Wilmington in a bad light.
If you add a retired Athletic Director type-person for example Jack Fletcher or Mary Ryan, or a retired WHS Hall of Fame coach like Paul Lyman or Jim McCune, or even bring in someone like Judy O'Connell or Mike Lombard, someone who knows this town, who has experience in all aspects of athletics – especially the ups and downs – perhaps Wilmington's image can be restored sooner rather than later. Let's be honest, it's not a good one right now.
If you go that route, the consultant can help in so many areas. For instance, help develop the young coaches, help the coaches improve with leadership and teaching both sportsmanship and the X's and O's, while teaching those coaches the proper ways to develop student-athletes and teams on a yearly basis. The consultant can bring new ideas to the veteran coaches, help with the communication and interaction of the high school coaches and teams with the younger kids and help develop feeder programs.
With the help of some cash from the town, the consultant can help Wilmington move out of the Dark Ages and implement a weight training program for all teams and students, affiliated with sports or not. I still can't fathom for one second why this hasn't happened yet.
The consultant can help teach the interim Athletic Director how to put out fires, how to deal with parents, how to properly discipline coaches and/or student-athletes. And more importantly, especially if the consultant is from Wilmington, he/she can teach not only the next Athletic Director, but the coaches, teachers, school administrators, students, the student-athletes, the parents, the community members and most of all he youngsters coming up through the system, that Wilmington is a blue collar town, filled with incredibly hard-working people, who care about one another, and most of all have the utmost pride for the town they live in and represent.
That, the lack of pride, more than anything, is missing from Wilmington. Why and where has Wilmington pride disappeared to?
While all of this is happening — the consultant, the interim person, as well as guidance from the new principal, who is a former football coach at Arlington High — have all been working together to fix so many of these ongoing issues. That allows everyone involved more than enough time to access, evaluate and then handpick the school's seventh Athletic Director. There's plenty of great ones out there, but they have to be lured here and certainly a part of that is green.
I can name two or three people, current Athletic Directors or none with experience, who would be outstanding here, and who could be the next Ron Drouin of Tewksbury, Matt Curran of Methuen or Steve Nugent over at North Andover. Those three are among the best AD's I've come across in 30 years. Ed Harrison is right there, too. Al Costabile at Shawsheen, Paula Chausse over in Dracut, Mike Lynn in Littleton, all outstanding at what they do. Dan Hart over at Chelmsford is another one.
And before Harrison, there was Jim Gillis. While the two of us didn't agree on everything, name me another AD who first of all had more Wilmington pride than he did, and who was better at hiring coaches? His list includes Lyman, McCune, Dick and Steve Scanlon, Sue Hendee, Bob Almeida, Mike Pimental, Maureen Noone, Jim Tildsley and Al Fessenden. Put those accolades and records together.
When Mia Muzio took the position here at Wilmington, I saw the potential that she had to be in that elite group of AD's. Eventually with more experience, she'll be in that top echelon, except it'll be as part of the Pioneers Athletic Department, not the Wildcats.
That's a shame.
If the existing problems aren't fixed before the new Athletic Director is named, the revolving door will continue over and over and over. Three or four years from now, it'll be rinse and repeat all over again. The next Mia Muzio will come, stay awhile, do great things, and go off to another district and not because they'll use Wilmington as a stepping stone, but because the decade-plus long problems that have gone on here in town, have never been fixed.
And who wants that on their lap every single day?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.