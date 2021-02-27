LOWELL — If you’re a glass half empty kind of person, you can say that it was unfair that the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys hockey team played a championship game without five of its starters.
If you’re a glass is half filled kind of person, you can say 'hey, the Redmen played in a championship game, at the beautiful Tsongas Center, and were able to play another hockey game together as a team despite the country being in a year-long pandemic'.
They may not have admitted to it when skating off the ice on Sunday, but if you took a poll from the Redmen players, the guess would be the majority of them are glass half filled kind of people.
Those players who were fortunate enough to play in Sunday's first ever Merrimack Valley Conference-1 Championship Game, saw a talented Central Catholic squad jump out to a five-goal lead before the pesky Redmen scored two back before falling 5-2.
The loss ended the season for the Redmen, who finished the abbreviated schedule with an impressive 8-2 record.
“Our two losses are to Central, who is a Division 1 team and probably a contender for the Super-8 tournament (during a typical season). They're a good team,” said Redmen head coach Derek Doherty.
The Redmen had five players at home because of COVID-19 and had practiced just once this past week. In the first period-plus, they looked like a team that was without three of its top forwards, one of its four defensemen and a team that had practiced just once over a week's span.
"The kids fought, they really fought," said Doherty. "I thought the first period we were real sloppy and we didn't practice all week and we had to jump right into it. The second period we looked a little bit better. (Senior goalie) Chase (Perrault) played great in the second and third periods. He made some really good saves.
“The guys fought, they really did. It is what it is. It was a great season overall and they should be proud of themselves, especially with this virus going around and fighting through it which we did."
Central had leads of 2-0 after the first, 3-0 after the second and 5-0 with 12:39 left in the game, before Tewksbury scored two to crawl back in it a little bit. The first one came on a 2-on-1 break as Asa DeRoche sent a tape-to-tape pass from his left to right to Sean Lane, who then made a move to his inside and putting a backhander past the goalie. The second goal came off the stick of Cole Stone, whose wrist shot deflected over the goalie’s head and bounced into the back of the net.
"Tewksbury is very well coached," said Central head coach DJ Conte. "They work, very, very hard and they are relentless. They play with a lot of heart and I have a lot of respect for them. They are very difficult to play against. They are disciplined, they work systems well and I thought we responded to their physicality pretty well and it was a good match."
The game meant the end of the careers for six players including Will O'Keefe, Anthony Pecci, John Beatrice, Chase Perault. Asa DeRoche and Dan Kusmaul.
“Will and Asa have been four-year players for us,” said Doherty. “Will is just on a planet of his own. He's a hard worker and he should be playing next year, whether it's Prep School or Juniors, which I'm sure he will, but he brings a lot of grit to the team. He's a really good leader.
“Asa is a big physical presence and the kids feed off of that when he starts to hit and starts to play physical, then we start to play better. It's a little bit of a game changer when he's in there. I think over the last year or two years, he has matured where he doesn't get caught up in unnecessary stuff.
“I don't think he even got a penalty this year, or I have to check. Last year he took a lot of penalties and we talked about it before this season started and I said to him that I need you on the ice and flustering those guys in front of the net, but I don't need you to take ill-advised penalties. He's been great – just such a big and strong kid.”
Next year Tewksbury should be very strong once again with the likes of Jason and Matthew Cooke, Stone up front, all four defensemen back including Caden Connors, Anthony DiCaccio, Justin Rooney and Billy Doherty, and then goalie Ben O'Keefe, who has seen varsity time in two seasons.
