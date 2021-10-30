TEWKSBURY – In the hot days of August and into the early days of September, there were so many questions surrounding the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team.
“There's still a lot of questions,” said coach Brian Aylward.
But in the pre-season, Aylward hadn't decided who was playing quarterback, what type of offense and defense the team would be running, who was playing where, while trying to overcome other challenges, especially playing on the new field and all of that organization.
Then came week one – and Tewksbury lost, leaving many more questions to be answered.
“Starting the season with that loss to Danvers, I think motivated us and it also humbled us,” said captain Nick Wilson, a two-way lineman. “We all thought we were high and mighty at the beginning of the season and after that game, it was all about motivation. We realized that we are beatable, and that we're not just going to walk through this league. We needed that wake up call and now we're on a roll and hoping to keep it up.”
After that loss, Tewksbury did rebound and came away with wins over Lowell, Hopkinton and then four straight within the league, the thriller overtime match-up with North Andover, followed by games with Billerica, Chelmsford and Dracut, giving the team a six-game winning streak, a 6-1 record, and the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 title for the fourth straight season.
“(This championship title) means so much. I've grown up watching the Redmen, watching the games and all of that. (During the Fall-2 season) we kind of got mad there at the end (losing to Central Catholic in the MVC Championship game) but it's always been a big goal of mine to come here and try to make a name for ourselves. This is big,” said Wilson.
During the four years, Tewksbury has a combined record of 32-7, which includes losing in the Super Bowl in 2018, losing in the Eastern Mass Final in 2019, losing in the MVC Championship during the abbreviated Fall-2 season this past March, and after this Friday's last regular season game with Andover, Tewksbury will be competing in the new Division 3 statewide tournament.
“It's like any other year I guess where you get to the end of the year and when the season is all said and done, you get a whole bunch of time to look back and reflect on it,” said head coach Brian Aylward. “While we are still in the fight here, it's hard to really be reflective on it. It's great (that we won the title), it's a feather in the cap, it's good for the whole program and it's good for the kids coming up, but we have also talked to the kids all the way up to this point, that you're going to get everybody's best effort (every single week) so we have to stay in that mode.”
After that 35-18 opening loss to Danvers that saw the Redmen give up 347 total yards of offense including 280 in the air, Tewksbury was able to make some adjustments, which enabled the Redmen to beat a solid and certainly underrated Lowell team, 28-14, before taking care of business with a 34-3 win over Hopkinton.
That set the table for the next four league wins, starting with the dramatic 37-29, three overtime thriller over North Andover.
“That North Andover game really came down to heart. We wanted it more. As a team, we came together, we kept our heads straight and we worked until the last whistle,” said Wilson.
After that, Tewksbury topped Billerica 12-10, a game that saw junior Michael Sullivan come up with the last minute interception, but also really saw the defensive line become an ultimate force.
“I kind of knew going in that was going to be out strong point, the line. We had a lot of returners and we have four captains (myself, Wilson, Cole Kimtis and Davenche Sydney) now who play on both the defensive and offensive line, and we have really impacted the games a lot,” said Aaron Connelly. “We have been turning those four down plays (over to our offense), we have been making big plays, like sacking the quarterback and all of that really makes a difference.”
That momentum carried over the last two weeks with more dominating defensive play, with 21-6 and 42-0 wins over Chelmsford and Dracut.
“(All of the league) games were tough games and so was the Lowell game. Every game we're going to play is going to be tough. I do think that our potential is still in front of us,” said Aylward. “A lot of these guys have matured throughout the season and understanding the preparation piece, how to watch film and really get focused on our scheme and what we're trying to do that particular week. Then just having guys who weren't really in the mix last year (now in the mix) was a challenge early on. Now we're into eight weeks where they have grabbed that concept. We don't just line up and say run offense and run defense. It's going to be whatever we need to do on that particular week. That's been a big area of improvement.”
While the defense has been tremendous over the last six games giving up just 62 points, the offense has really blossomed. Quarterback Danny Fleming has thrown five TDs and rushed in ten others. Alex Arbogast has rushed in seven TDs and is halfway to the century mark for rushing yards, and Sullivan has four TD receptions.
“There were a lot of questions (at the start of the season), but I always had trust in my guys to come together and get the job done,” said Connelly. “We made a few changes on the roster. Danny Fleming really stepped up at quarterback for us and that really changed our mentality and we just (took off) from there.”
The six-game winning streak has put Tewksbury into the No. 4 spot in the Division 4 state power rankings.
“There's some new teams in our division that I'm really looking forward to playing. We're going to see some different faces in the playoffs and I'm just excited for the challenge,” said Connelly.
Tewksbury has faced a number of challenges over the years and certainly the challenge of becoming the four time MVC Division 2 championship is pretty impressive, except Aylward said that the mentality has to be much bigger than that.
“I don't think it means anything more than I am happy for the kids and this particular group because that's what they just accomplished,” he said. “It's great and we're proud of it. I don't want to scoff at it by any stretch, but it's one of the goals that we have every year. We check that one off and now it's on to the next one which is to get a good position in the playoffs and the goal from there is pretty simple of staying in the tournament. We have to get this game on Friday to stay in the tournament and then hopefully you can stay in it until the end because in the end there's only two teams.
“You have to get with that mentality and play with the sense of urgency. Just the other night when we thought we could take advantage of a team that has been struggling, on the first play (they converted an 87-yard pass) so we had to flip the switch the sense of urgency so we could get that momentum back. We were able to do that, and that was good to see. We need to see that all of the time. We need to have the sense of urgency before we even go out there.”
