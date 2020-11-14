MALDEN — The Shawsheen Girls Soccer team struggled in their only game this week, dropping a 4-0 decision to Mystic Valley on Saturday morning. It was the second loss in a row for the Rams, who saw their record drop to 2-3-4 on the season. They were set to wrap up their season on Tuesday night with a road matchup against Essex Tech. Results of that game were not available as of the Town Crier’s press time.
The Rams found themselves facing a quick 2-0 deficit very early on against Mystic, eventually falling into a 3-0 halftime hole. Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud tried switching around the Rams lineup to get his team going but it was simply not to be on this day.
“We had a tough start, so I tried moving some of our defenders up to forward to try and spark our offense,” Michaud said. “Sometimes when you bring the defenders up, they are a little more aggressive and it leads to some chances. And it did that, but that also leads to chances going the other way and then we have forwards playing back om defense, so that is kind of tough on them.”
Michaud was at a bit of a loss to explain his team’s recent struggles, particularly in the Mystic game, as the teams had played to a 1-1 tie the last time they faced each other. But he was hoping they would be able to put the tough time behind them as they prepared for their season finale against Essex.
“I hope they can,” Michaud said. “They didn’t hang their heads after this one, so I am hoping they can bounce back well and finish strong. We have one game left, so I am hoping we can play well.”
The oddest thing about the rough outing against Mystic is that prior to that, the Rams had been playing pretty well, despite struggling to put the ball in the net. In the week prior to the loss to Mystic, the Rams battled hard in a pair of home games, earning a hard fought 1-0 win over Innovation Academy on October 28 before suffering a 4-1 defeat to Essex Tech on November 2.
In the 1-0 win over Innovation Academy, the game stood scoreless until the 70th minute when senior forward Maya Dimino finally got one past the Innovation goalie to give the Rams the only offense they would need.
While the game was a nail biter throughout, Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud liked this outcome a lot better than the last time the teams had faced each other and Shawsheen had to settle for a 1-1 tie.
“In that one we scored early on and were leading the whole game and then they scored in the 70th minute to tie it and we ended up in tie game at 1-1,” Michaud said.
In the loss to Essex on a cold and windy Monday night, the Rams found themselves in a 3-0 hole at the half that they just could not come back from despite their best efforts on senior night at Shawsheen.
Senior forward Jess Scholl of Tewksbury scored the only goal of the game for the Rams, midway through the second half. Scholl has been on fire since coming back from injury, with three goals in four games since returning to the lineup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.