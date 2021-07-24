TEWKSBURY — The high school sports season is over, but the accolades keep coming for several Tewksbury High athletes. The Boston Globe this past week announced its Spring All-Scholastic team in all sports, and not surprisingly, some Redmen athletes made their way on to the list.
Makayla Paige
Perhaps the least surprising of all to make the team was senior track star Makayla Paige. Paige, the two-time Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, two-time Massachusetts Gatorade Athlete of the Year and two-time All-American recently wrapped up her remarkable career with the Redmen.
The multi-time All-Scholastic has dominated since she was a freshman, and this year was no different. The North Carolina-bound senior defended her state title in the 800 meters, winning in 2:10.66.
Derek Munroe
The Boys Track team at Tewksbury High was also very well represented, with senior Derek Munroe being selected as a Globe All-Scholastic. The well-deserved honor comes after a season in which Munroe won the pentathlon (2,991 points) and the javelin (172) at the D2 North meet. A former trampoline jump competitor, Munroe placed third in javelin (175) and sixth in pentathlon (3,005) at the All-State meet.
Sam Ryan
In addition to Paige and Munroe being selected to the All-Scholastic team, one of the younger members of the TMHS athletic program was also honored. Sophomore Softball star Sam Ryan, the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 MVP, received Honorable Mention recognition from the Globe following a season where she helped lead the Redmen to the Division 2 North finals with a great season as both a pitcher and at the plate for the Redmen.
