This story written by the late Town Crier sports writer Mike Ippolito first appeared in the October 21, 2009 edition.
BILLERICA — There are very few athletes who can say they have done something that no one else has ever done, but Shawsheen Tech senior soccer star Jenn Carroll is now among that elite group. The Wilmington native, a forward for the Lady Rams, recently notched her 100th career point, becoming the first player in the history of the girls program to reach the century mark.
The point came on an assist late in last Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Chelsea, but Carroll didn’t even realize she had made history.
“Honestly I did not know it at the time,” Carroll said. “I thought I was getting close, but I did not know I had made it until my grandfather read it in the paper. I was very excited once I found out. It was a great feeling especially since no girl has ever done it before. To do it in my senior year when we are having such a great season is great. To accomplish something like that with the team playing so well (is something that) I will always have.”
As great as Carroll felt and should feel about her individual accomplishment, it is the success of her team this season that has her most excited. The Lady Rams are off to a 13-1 start on the season, including a big 3-1 victory over MVC contender Billerica earlier this season, and have clinched at least a share of their second consecutive CAC title. With Carroll and fellow forward and co-captain Jenna Zechner leading the way, Shawsheen looks like they may be a force to be reckoned with come tournament time this season.
“I think we can do well in the tournament,” Carroll said. “We all have a positive attitude and feel like we are having a great season and we can go further in the tournament than we have in the past.”
Any success Shawsheen does have in the post season, including the state vocational tournament where they are two time defending champions, will obviously be based in large part of the play of Carroll, who may be having the best season of her brilliant career this season, with 16 goals and 7 assists, which is tops in the CAC. For her career, she now has 74 goals and 30 assists for 104 points.
If the team needs to depend on Carroll to come up big in the playoffs that will be just fine with coach Doug Michaud, who has grown accustomed to seeing great things from her. Right from her first practice as a freshman, she has stood out and that has not changed as she approaches the end of her senior year.
“She has really been the heart of the team for four years. She made such an impression on me when she started because it was also my first year as coach,” Michaud said. “I remember our first scrimmage, she scored a bunch of goals and I was like, is she really just a freshman? And then in our first real game she scored something like four goals. She was a spark right from the beginning.”
Carroll prepared for her varsity debut on the fields of Wilmington Youth Soccer, playing every weekend at the Shawsheen School like so many other young kids in the town. But unlike so many other kids, she was able to see her career truly flourish once she reached the high school level. Carroll scored over 20 points as just a freshman surprising even herself with her quick success.
“I knew it would be harder to play against seniors and some very good players, but once I got on the field I just kind of got used to it,” Carroll said.
And while Carroll has been a team leader of sorts all along due to her obvious talents, it was not until this year that she was officially named co-captain along with Zechner and it is a role she has adapted to very easily according to Michaud.
“She fit right into it,” Michaud said. “Kids have been looking up to her right from the start. On the last day of school last year, she along with Jenna and the other seniors set up summer practices and kept that going all summer. The kids have been really excited about this season since the summer and she is a huge part of that.”
For Carroll, becoming captain of the team was a responsibility she took on happily and she understands that more than ever her teammates will be looking to her for leadership. But she also knows that she is certainly not alone in helping to do what is best for the team.
“It is good to be a leader, but I also want to hear everyone else’s opinion,” Carroll said. “Jenna and I work together so before we do something we always talk it out. It is good to have everyone looking up to you, but it is more responsibility and you know you need to be setting a good example.”
Carroll has certainly been setting a good example for the team both as a role model and as a point producer. Michaud says that the determination that makes her a great captain due to her effort, is one of the qualities that also make her a great goal scorer.
“She is quick. She’s got that drive for the net and once she gets into that last part of the field she is just driven to get that ball into the net and she will not quit until she gets it done,” Michaud said. “She is also one of the few players who will follow up if someone else shoots and does not score. Her effort will a lot of times get her a big goal.”
One thing Shawsheen fans can definitely count on for the rest of the season is Jenn Carroll adding to her very impressive three-digit milestone.
