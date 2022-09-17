LOWELL – The four-time defending Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 champion Tewksbury/Methuen co-ed/co-op swim-and-dive team, opened its season last Friday at the Lowell YMCA Pool against the powerful Chelmsford squad and was defeated 101-85.
The Red Rangers won nine of the 12 events but that wasn't enough in this tough loss.
Despite the loss, the Tewksbury residents on the team all had strong showings. Matthew Jo was part of the first place 200-yard medley relay team along with Philip Nguyen, Johnathan Phan and Rebecca MacLeod as they had a collective time of 1:56.62.
Jo also won the 100-yard freestyle at 53.43 and the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:06.69 and then he joined up with Carter DeLano, Marissa Connelly and Philip Nguyen to finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a collective time of 4:49.65.
“Matthew obviously had a great first meet, with two individual wins and a relay victory,” said head coach Jason Smith. “He earned a sectional cut time in the 100 freestyle and a state cut in the 100 breaststroke, so we were really pleased with that.”
Alan and Lang Dang had extremely busy afternoons. They joined up with Danielle Lawrence and fellow Tewksbury resident Amanda Lightburn to finish fifth in the 200-yard medley relay at 2:26.44. Lana also joined Lawrence Caitlyn Nims and Callie DeLano to finish fourth in the 400-freestyle relay at 4:03.75, and individually Lana was sixth in the 200-yard individual medley at 3:06.27 as well as sixth in the 500-yard freestyle at 7:27.72.
As for Alan, in his first varsity meet, he was also third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:11.31), fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:44.32, and also joined Rebecca MacLeod, Carter DeLano and Johnathan Phan to win the 200-yard freestyle relay with a combined time of 1:51.07.
“Alan Dang also impressed by picking up a fourth place in the individual medley and a third place in butterfly. Both swims looked good. His sister, Lana, swam the Freestyle for the first time in a couple years, along with the IM, and did well in both,” said Smith.
Freshman Joanna Green and sophomore Amanda Lightburn and Rania Elouahi also all competed in a number of events. Green and Elouahi joined up with Bethany Anderson and Hazen Halloul to finish sixth in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:31.72. Then it was Elouhai, Green, Lightburn and Anderson who finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay at 3:29.28. Also, Lightburn and Elouahi, along with Hope and Bethany Anderson were sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:12.15.
“Joanna Green saw her first varsity action, swimming four events, including the butterfly and the 100 backstroke. That experience will go a long way in helping her improve this season,” said Smith. “Also, Rania Elouahi had herself a nice day, breaking 30 seconds in the 50 freestyle – twice including her relay swim.”
Individually, Green was sixth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:32.25 and also sixth in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:48.12 and Lightburn was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:30.41.
In addition, the Red Rangers had a number of strong performances from the Methuen swimmers. Taking first place included Carter DeLano in the 200-free (2:03.25) and 500-free (5:28.71); Phan in both the 200-yard IM (2:26.31) and 100-butterfly (1:05.87) and Nguyen in the 50-free at 26.41.
As for the other place finishes, in the 200-free, Callie DeLano (2:24.60) and Marissa Connelly (2:25.94) were fourth and sixth; In the 50-free, MacLeod (29.22) and Caitlin Nims (30.81) were also fourth and sixth and then came back to take fifth and sixth in the 100-free at 1:07.09 and 1:08.62, respectively; in the 100-backstroke, Nguyen was second at 2:08.93 and Connelly was fifth at 1:32.25 and Lawrence picked up a sixth in the 100-breaststroke at 1:37.78.
The diving trio of Sophia Ferrara, Sadie Mazzeo-Ghirarda and Leilany Flores finished second, fifth and sixth with scores of 187.80, 156.55 and 153.40. Finally, the team of Connelly, Lawrence, Nims and Callie DeLano were fourth in the 200-freestyle relay with a combined time of 2:09.32.
The Red Rangers faced North Andover on Tuesday night with results not known as of presstime and then will host Andover on Friday at 3:30.
