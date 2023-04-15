TEWKSBURY – Running the prestigious Boston Marathon is one of the proudest accomplishments an athlete can have. The 26.2 mile trek into Boston is not an easy one; the big stage, pressure, and the difficulty of the course creates a challenge for the many runners who line up in Hopkinton every Patriots Day.
However, for Tewksbury resident Paula Peneau, it’s not the individual achievement she is seeking. Between a group of four other runners raising money with Dana-Farber, over $56,000 has been raised for cancer research. When Peneau crosses that finish line, that’s the trophy that will matter to her the most.
“Just to raise all that money, to know that five of us raised $56,000 is insane,” she said. “And it’s a good feeling, I can run and say I did this for a purpose. I didn’t do this just because I qualified, even though I’d never qualify. That’s where I get emotional too.”
Peneau, the owner of Tanglez Hair Studio in Tewksbury, started her running journey roughly ten years ago. The Winthrop High School graduate never ran track or cross country, and was a basketball and softball athlete instead.
“I started about ten years ago,” she recalled. “I own a salon in Tewksbury and my co-worker, was running with his sister and (their) dream was to run a marathon. She died of a brain aneurysm, so he asked me if I wanted to run with him in her name. We started running like ten years ago.”
Ever since, Peneau has been running 5K’s all the way to half marathons.
“He would always do marathons and ask me, and I would always say no because I was always too nervous to do one,” she said.
When Peneau’s boyfriend knocked a marathon off his bucket list, she finally wanted to embark on the journey herself.
“I met my boyfriend and he started running with us, and he did Chicago last year and I went and watched him and I was like that’s it, I’m going to do Boston. I want to do Boston,” said Peneau, now 55.
When it came time to select a charity to run for on Patriots Day, Dana-Farber was an easy choice.
“Each one of us has a relation to it,” she said of her group running for Dana-Farber. “My cousin, my grandmother, my boyfriend’s parents. Everything kind of fit and Dana Farber was so good, we signed up and it’s a good cause. We raised so much money, all we had to say is Dana Farber and people were just giving money. It’s a no brainer.”
In order to run on Marathon Monday, Dana-Farber required runners to meet a $7,500 donation minimum. Peneau is well past that mark, currently totaling over $13,500 in donations. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
To prepare for Peneau’s first ever marathon, she has been on a consistent training regime consisting of weekly cross training, swimming, and running.
“(It was) very hard,” Peneau said of her training. “Every Sunday we all went out as a team and would meet in Charlestown, we’d run eight miles, then we ran ten miles, then we decided we should get on the course, because if we don’t we’re going to be in trouble.”
Having been out on the course four separate times, Peneau has taken notice of the many obstacles it poses.
“When we got on that course, it’s a different beast,” she admitted. “We’ve been on that course four times and every time it bring tears to my eyes because I’m like how am I getting over these mountains. We started in Hopkinton and we went twenty miles and you get to Heartbreak Hill and it’s crazy.”
As Marathon Monday is less than a week away, Peneau is dealing with a plethora of emotions.
“(I’m) very emotional every day,” she said. “Every day I have a different emotion. I just finished my last long run, we did eight miles and it was emotional.
“I’m just thinking of that day, what’s going to happen, how I’m going to feel, how am I going to get through it,” said Peneau. “Everybody waiting for me at the end, it’s just a lot. You get to a point where you’re like wow, I’m actually going to do this. This is going to be really good.”
To support Peneau and Dana-Farber, visit the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge page at danafarber.jimmyfund.org and search “Paula Peneau” to donate and learn more.
