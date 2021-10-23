FITCHBURG – Lauren Riccardi knew it the moment it happened.
In fact, she had known for a few days, that it was going to happen, but she kept it to herself.
Riccardi, a Tewksbury native and star middle hitter of the Fitchburg State University Volleyball team had been steadily marching towards the school’s all-time kills record for the past few weeks, but had managed to keep it a secret from her teammates, and that is just how she wanted it.
Which is why when she entered last Friday’s match against Framingham State needing only two kills to break the record, she had kept it to herself. She did not want her quest for an individual accomplishment to get in the way for her teammates quest for a win.
But that doesn’t mean she didn’t take tremendous pride in her accomplishment once it had been achieved during the third set of the Falcons matchup with the Rams when she got a kill to give Fitchburg State their tenth point of the game, and give Riccardi the 365th kill of her illustrious career with the Falcons.
“I knew immediately that I broke the record. I kept count of how many I had left until I broke the record, and in that game with Framingham, I knew I only had two kills left,” Riccardi said. “As soon as we got the point for the kill, I immediately knew that I did it. Seeing my family's reaction when they knew as well I got the kill, was just an awesome feeling.”
But still, Riccardi kept the moment of extreme pride to herself, until after the game when head coach Brett Pettis, and assistant coach Jim Ray, who was also Riccardi’s coach at Tewksbury High, shared the news with the rest of the team.
“I was excited for my team to find out because I kept it a secret for the entire game. I wanted my team to know that I was not just playing the sport for a record, but I was playing for them because they are my family,” Riccardi said. “Whether I broke the record or not, it would not stop me from trying my hardest in the game and working with my team to reach a win.”
Later, Riccardi was able to take a moment and reflect on just what she had accomplished, and more importantly, what it had taken to get her there.
“It helped me prove to myself that all my hard work I have put into this sport has paid off.” Riccardi said. “From the countless amounts of practice and hours of working out. It showed that all those early morning practices for club volleyball, and staying after school for late night practice was all worth it in the end.”
Making the accomplishment all the more meaningful for Riccardi was that for a while it looked like she would never get the chance to pursue it. At the end of her junior season in 2019, Riccardi was just 77 kills shy of the school’s all-time mark of 364, held by Charrington Hicks, who had held the record since 1998. Breaking the record during her senior season of 2020 seemed like a foregone conclusion.
Of course, that 2020 season never happened, with sports being canceled due to COVID-19. But with the opportunity to come back to play one more season as a graduate student, while more importantly at the same time pursue her MBA in Marketing at Fitchburg State, Riccardi couldn’t resist.
“The reason why I wanted to come back is because I actually enjoy the college I attend. I get to live and hang out with my best friends and teammates every day,” Riccardi said. “No matter what, I wanted to get a master’s degree when I finished my undergrad. I researched many schools, and I realized FSU had a lower tuition rate with a great MBA program. And the plus side was I would be able to play the sport I love for my final season. I knew after the pandemic that I could not officially be done with volleyball. Coming back for another season was one of the best decisions I have made.”
It is a decision that Fitchburg State was very happy with as well, as Riccardi was named one of the Falcons captains, along with Perry Joubert. While the Falcons have struggled to a 1-17 record this season, that has not diminished Riccardi’s love for the sport, or her desire to get to the gym every day.
“It was so exciting to be announced captain along with my best friend Perry Joubert. Despite our struggles, I try my best to keep the team motivated,” Riccardi said. “My biggest thing is to bring positive energy on and off the court. Having this huge leadership role, I want my team to feel just as excited to come to practice as I do. As captain, I like to give speeches before, during or after games. I like to talk about our goals and to remember that we are blessed to play a sport that we love, so let's just play.”
And while Riccardi takes great pride in her role as captain, she also doesn’t think her role on the team is any more important than that of the rest of her teammates.
“I really do have an amazing team. All of my teammates are amazing players and as a captain, it makes me happy to watch them grow with their skills and their confidence as the season goes on,” Riccardi said What else keeps my team motivated is that we try our best to hang out as much as we can off the court. This keeps team chemistry alive and also gives us a family dynamic. I also really emphasize to my teammates that we aren’t just a group of girls who know how to play volleyball, we are a family. We spend every day together and have fun being around each other. I want this to be a good core memory they will remember for the rest of their lives. Whether we win or lose every game, I want them to remember the fun they had playing this sport.”
It has a sport Riccardi has had fun playing since her first days at Tewksbury High School. While her skills may have been lacking at that point, with the support of her TMHS coaches, she was able to improve to the point where she was a team captain in her senior season.
“I remember trying out and I was awful, but I made the team because I was tall. They put me as the middle hitter and from that point on, that was my position and I fell in love with the sport,” Riccardi said. “Playing for TMHS was actually a fun experience. It is cool to see the growth I have made since being in high school, and I feel bad for making my parents go to my games when I first started playing.”
Not only did her high school career help her improve her on court skills, it also taught her much more than that. She credit her coaches, and especially Ray, who continues to coach her as an assistant at Fitchburg State, for her growth.
“It taught me how to be a good teammate and enjoy the sport. My coaches have taught me so much which I have implemented into my college career. A really cool thing is that I was able to carry my bond with Jim Ray into college, which has actually given me motivation to work hard. It is cool to know that he has watched my growth from TMHS to FSU. Coach Ray is actually the one who helped me get into FSU, and recommended the prior FSU coach to come to me to recruit me. I also played club volleyball in high school, and coach Ray would keep up with me even when he wasn’t coaching me.”
In addition to Ray, Riccardi’s biggest source of support has come from her parents, Kimberly and Peter O’Keefe, along with the rest of her family, who have continued to provide that support throughout her college career.
“My parents are the reason why I work as hard as I do every day. Along with my grandparents, I try my best to always make them proud because they are my biggest supporters,” Riccardi said. “It is so much fun watching them cheer in the crowd, or hearing the excitement in their voices after watching my game out loud. For volleyball, my mom, stepdad, and papa usually attend their games while my nana and little brother watch through the Ipad. It makes the sweat and tears worth it when they tell me I had a good game and how proud they are of me.”
But it is not just volleyball where she gets this tremendous support. And it is this support which drives her not only on the volleyball court, but also in the classroom, and in every other aspect of her life.
“I have a very close relationship with my family and we are very supportive of each other. My mom, nana and papa have gone to almost every sporting event I have played in since I was a child,” Riccardi said. “My step dad when he entered my life, always made it a mission to never miss a game as well. Their support has been so important to me within everything I do, not just volleyball.
“They push me to work hard and be my absolute best every day. I work hard to make them proud, and in hopes of being successful one day so I can provide back everything they provided for me. My mom has always been my biggest supporter and I am so thankful I was blessed with such an amazing role model. They are the reason for my success.”
That success may lead to even more records for Riccardi, who also now holds the career record for matches at Fitchburg with 82 and sets with 259, while she is second in digs with 372 and quickly approaching the all-time record of 412 held by Jessica Pierce. Still, for Riccardi, records and other individual honors can wait for now, as she would rather focus on her team having success for the rest of the season.
“I never really thought about my place in school history. I remember one time, I looked at the all-time record players on the FSU volleyball website. I noticed that I was second for kills and I was only a junior at the university. I wanted to make it a goal of mine to break the record, but it was not my main focus,” Riccardi said. “I knew if I broke it, I would be excited, but if I didn’t, at least I got to play the sport I love. When I play the game, I never intended each kill to be for the record, but it would be for the team. I think once my career is over, I will realize how cool it is to break a college record. As of right now, I see it as an accomplishment that I can only go up from.”
