BILLERICA – Despite battling injuries and illnesses, and competing in the Merrimack Valley Conference Large School Division, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Soccer team continues to float above water.
Last Thursday, the Redmen defeated Haverhill 3-1, and then were defeated by Billerica 2-0 on Tuesday night. The split gives the team an overall record of 3-4-3, but the 3-3-2 record in the league puts them third in the large school division, trailing Andover and Central Catholic, and ahead of North Andover and Haverhill.
“At this point in the season the girls are starting to work well together and team chemistry is coming along,” said first-year head coach Brooke Pacheco. “It is difficult to truly assess progress because we just changed formations which will take multiple games to iron out. However, the team understands my expectations as a coach and they finally have the mindset that we can compete in large school MVC. This buy-in has made a huge impact in overall performance. We unfortunately have been dealing with a few illnesses and injuries but we should have the full squad back for the end of the season.”
In the win over Haverhill, Cassidy Paige got the scoring going as she was credited with an own goal. She then notched her second of the game on a set-up by Victoria Lavargna and then was followed by a tally from Gabby Diaz, coming off a corner kick taken by Skylar Auth.
“Moving into a new formation of 4-2-3-1 we were finally able to possess the ball through the midfield,” said the coach. “Ava Paquette, Brooklynn DeGrechie and Rhiannon Anderson were rotated through defensive center mid and they all worked well together in our central channel. By having three players in our midfield we are hoping to congest the center of the field and disrupt as much opposing play as possible.”
In the loss to Billerica, the Indians scored both goals in the first half with Sara MacLeod netting both, the first assisted by Sofia Manne on the first and then Jillian Weeks on the second goal.
“Unfortunately we let up two goals early in the first half and we were unable to come back from them. The girls seemed to come out a bit behind the ball but slowly started to pick up their intensity as the game progressed,” said Pacheco. “It was cold and wet, but that is no excuse as both teams had to play in the same conditions.
“We definitely had our chances but we could not finish successfully. I made the decision to push Cassidy Paige into outside midfield and put Alyssa Devlin as our single forward. Alyssa was well composed and was able to distribute balls back to the midfield while holding off Billerica’s back line. Cassidy did well on the outside with her speed and ball control but we were unable to link up with the other players moving into the attack.”
Paige currently has eight goals on the season which puts her in a tie for second in the entire Merrimack Valley Conference. Chelmsford's Michelle Shoup leads with nine and then Methuen's Courtnee Pickles and Paige are second with eight.
Tewksbury goalie Christina Giansiracusa ranks third in the league with 78 saves, and has posted an impressive 1.33 GAA to this point of the season.
Tewksbury will travel to face North Andover on Thursday.
