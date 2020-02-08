TEWKSBURY – It's been a strange season for the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team. The Redmen started off strong with a 5-2 record, then lost two in a row, won three in a row, lost three in a row, before beating Haverhill back on January 28th. And along the way the team has seen point guard Lexi Polimeno emerge into a star.
After that win over Haverhill, Tewksbury stood at 8-7 and needed two wins in their last five games to reach the state tournament. The first quest was to face one of the top teams in all of Eastern Mass, Chelmsford, who already knocked off the Redmen twice this season.
For all but five or six minutes of the third quarter, Tewksbury hung with the Lions, but between missed shots, some defensive breakdowns and Chelmsford's Meghan Goode exploding with 22 second half points, the Redmen fell to Chelmsford for the third time this season at 60-38.
"We played awesome for three-and-a-half quarters — midway through the third quarter we struggled," said Tewksbury head coach Mark Bradley. "Goode, who I think is probably their best player, although Hannah Polce is also very good, was held to just two points in the first half and then she scored 22 in the second half.
“(Her performance) was magnified by us not making some shots and having some defensive breakdowns. When Goode gets hot with her shots, she really gets hot and that's what happened in the second half."
That loss put Tewksbury at 8-8 and the team returned home on Tuesday night after a six-game road trip. The last home game came on January 14th.
The Redmen jumped out to a dominating first half over a younger Methuen team, leading 29-7 at the break before going on to win 59-34.
"It's a good win. It was nice to be back home again," said Bradley. "We were able to make some shots and expose them a little bit. Ultimately we were able to score some points on transition. We have struggled when teams play zone defense against us, so tonight we were able to make some outside shots, we were able to finish off from the base line and get some cuts."
Polimeno had 11 points at the break and added four more in the third quarter before many of the reserve players came in during the fourth quarter.
"I thought Lexi (Polimeno) played a phenomenal first half. The last time we played them Allie (Wild) had 28 points and a monster night and she wasn't going to have that tonight, so it was good to see some other players step up," said Bradley.
Polimeno led with 15, followed by her sister Kati and Maddie Stovesand with 8 each, Julia Cafferty with 7 each, Kiley Tibbetts with 6, Wild had 5, while Katrina MacDonald, up from the JV team, had 4, as did MaryKate Callinan and Alyssa Marchelletta had two.
"We needed this win, we absolutely need it and we need every win we can get from here on out," said Bradley. "It's only going to help us with the tournament seedings (assuming we get in). (If we get in) as of right now, I think we would be a number nine seed and if we win a few more games, we could possibly get up to a seventh spot. I'd like to avoid teams like Wilmington and Marblehead and I think there's only going to be maybe 14 teams as it'll be a smaller bracket.
“It was a good win tonight and it was good to get back in the 50s and get our offense going a bit. It's a struggle at times, but the kids work hard. We just have to continue to clean up some stuff and it'll continue to be a learning curve."
Tewksbury will remain home for its next three games with Andover (10-4) on Friday, Pentucket Regional (15-1) in an Endowment Game (doesn't count in the standings) on Sunday at 4 pm, then Dracut (6-10) on Tuesday, and Lawrence (2-13) on Valentine's Day night.
