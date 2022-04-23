BOSTON/TEWKSBURY – When you take up running as a hobby, it's so much easier, and better when you have a partner. Someone who can push you through those tough moments when your mind says yes but your body says no, or your body and your mind say no. Or when your pillow says 'stay with me' instead of getting out of bed to go for a long distance journey.
For Erin and Nicholas and Lamarre, they already have each other as a married couple, and they have their three-year-old daughter. They both grew up and attended Dartmouth High, both played in the marching band and today they both are employed at the same place, Raytheon in Tewksbury. That being said, having each other to train with, to help motivate and push forward, is something they both enjoy whenever they hit the pavement for those long runs.
Erin (33 years of age) was first introduced to the hobby in 2013 and about a year later, Nicholas (32 years old) joined. Since then, they have done numerous fun and competitive runs together, which started with a 5K in Fairhaven about eight years or so ago, and now has turned into 26.2 miles in Boston.
On Monday, the couple competed and completed the 126th annual Boston Marathon coming across with the same 4:54.59 time.
“We do a lot of our training together which admittedly was easier before we had our daughter,” said Erin. “It's a little harder now to find someone who will be there while we go for our long training runs. We try to stick together as we have a similar pace so it makes it easier. At least in my perspective, if I had to choose between train by myself or stick with Nick, I'd always choose to stick with him. I do better out there when I have him out there with me to keep me going when I'm having those doubts and vice versa and it's also nice to cheer someone else on when they're having a tough time. It reminds that you that everyone has ups and downs during the 26 miles.”
You can bet that almost all 30K runners on Monday struggled at one point. Nicholas admitted that he certainly did.
“Oh yeah definitely I struggled,” he said with a big laugh. “The Newton Hills, with Heart Break Hill is really tough. Everyone talks about it but it really is a Heart Break Hill. That was tricky. The last mile is always a tough push but you've got the crowd and the finish line right there. I definitely struggled a few times but I had Erin there to kind of pull me through and vice versa I helped pull her through when she was struggling. We ended up doing great and it was a lot of fun.”
Monday was Erin's fourth marathon, third in Boston with 2017 and '18, and this was Nick's second Boston, also completing it in 2018, the same year the couple ran the Chicago one together.
“This was our first marathon in four years and first once since our daughter has been born,” said Nick. “The training takes so much time, so the long runs are hours upon time so it's hard to find that time with a three-year-old at home. It was a little bit of a different experience in terms of the training part. We were definitely ready and prepared a lot for it. Everything went perfectly. The weather was beautiful, it was a great day and it was a great time.”
While Nick said earlier that he struggled a bit with the hills, Erin said that there were times, especially later on in the race when she needed a mental push and got one thanks to Nick.
“For me, it was getting through the last four or five miles. That's the hardest part for me anyway because your body is telling you that you need to give it up. He's just always checking in to make sure I'm feeling good before we start picking it up again,” she said. “That's important because a lot of running, in my opinion, is mental and having someone to remind you that if you don't break into a million pieces, then you can make it to the end.
“The crowds were phenomenal and on par with the 2017 marathon. The biggest thing about (Monday) was it was the best weather you could have any for any marathon. I think that made the difference for us because we had a goal in mind (of breaking five hours) and we met our goal. The weather was on our side and we had each other.”
As the couple was coming up on the famous left-hand turn onto Boylston Street, they both knew that they once again accomplished this incredible feat together, and accomplished their goal of beating the five-hour clock.
“(This one) was a little different, the whole length of Boylston Street was different for me,” said Erin. “Once I turned onto Boylston I knew that we were going to reach our goal. It's one thing to finish the marathon, but it's such a better feeling and it's so exciting knowing that you met that goal that you had set out. That way you don't have to rush and you can relax, enjoy the crowd and enjoy the moment.”
The together moments aren't done. They already have signed up for the New York City Marathon in November.
“We're both raising money for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation Team Challenge, because I have Crohn's disease. Our goal is eventually to run all six of the Abbott World Marathon Majors.”
Those six include Tokyo, Boston, Berlin, Chicago, New York and London.
They are two completed and four more to go. If and when that does happen, it would certainly be an amazing accomplishment that the couple did while traveling across the world together.
