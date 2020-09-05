TEWKSBURY – Among the stories in this sports section includes the changes and modifications to high school boys and girls soccer set by the MIAA and the DESE and below are the new guidelines set for cross-country, field hockey, volleyball, swimming and golf.
The obvious changes will be every athlete, coach and officials must wear a mask at all times. There will no longer be anymore handshakes, nor will teams and players be able to celebrate with hugs, high-fives, etc, while players and coaches will have to follow the proper six feet apart social distancing guidelines while on the bench and including in timeouts. There are also a handful of other social distance guidelines everyone will need to adhere by.
The changes to volleyball, swimming and golf are extremely moderate, but the cross-country will certainly be different. Those changes include: Dual Meets only (no meets of three teams or more); No onsite course preview runs; Staggered starts – all runners must be six feet apart and only groups of 4/5 runners out at a time, minimum of three minutes apart; Runners must maintain social distancing during their runs; Non-transmittal way of scoring; Finish lines must be open to minimum of 28 feet to cross and lanes must be formed over the last 100 yards of the course.
Tewksbury Memorial High School girls cross-country coach Fran Cusick was asked about his thoughts on the changes which will take place for this fall season, which will get underway with pre-season starting on September 16th.
“I will be thrilled to have any kind of cross country season at all,” he said. “Given the circumstances and the need to ensure the safety of everyone, the proposals and rule changes in cross-country seem very reasonable. While I do believe it would be possible to have some invitational-style meets in a safe manner, if the season is only dual meets I'll be OK with that.
“There isn’t anything in the new rules that I’m particularly surprised by, nothing on the level of the soccer modifications that basically turn it into a different sport entirely. We will need to develop some new habits at practice and on race day, but I don’t see it being a major issue.”
He added that more than anything, the student-athletes need to get back to some normal routines which includes school and then practice or meets.
"It’s an understatement to say that this has been a challenging stretch for high school athletes,” he said. “It’s a lot easier for coaches or administrators to shrug off a lost season, because for us there will always be more coming along. But for the athletes involved, these are some of the most fulfilling periods of their life thus far, so to have them taken away due to factors beyond their control is heartbreaking.
“And it’s not the lack of competitions necessarily that make this sting, but the camaraderie and the togetherness and just being with your teammates day in and day out working towards a common goal, that I think most athletes and coaches have missed the most.”
Despite going almost the entire summer not knowing whether or not the girls and boys cross-country teams — as well as the other fall sports teams — would be competing this fall, Cusick said that the kids have continued their off-season workouts and are gearing to go once September 16th finally arrives.
"The members of the cross country team on both the boys and girls side have done a great job staying motivated and engaged in running during this crisis, so I do hope that they get to unleash their fitness in a race setting sometime soon," he said. "However, if the pandemic has taught us anything it is that we need to appreciate our sport internally, at a deeper level, and without any feedback from the outside world.
“If an athlete is only training so they can run a personal record or beat a particular person or win a championship, if they need validation from other people as a reason to stay in the sport, then it’s unlikely they are going to last long. Because once those things are taken away, they will have no reason to continue running.
"For those who are in it because they want to grow athletically and on a personal level and because they enjoy the journey as much as the destination, then this long stretch without competition will have been uplifting rather than demoralizing."
For boys coach Peter Fortunato, he said he’ll take anything at this point.
“I am just happy to have some form of season. As long as it is safe, I am happy for my runners to get an opportunity to practice with their teammates/friends and for them to compete in some way.”
OTHER FALL SPORTS
Although not as drastic as soccer, the new guidelines for field hockey will change the game completely. Normally there's eleven players on the field per team, which includes ten field players and a goalie. Now after the changes, it'll be a 7-on-7 game. All players will be required to wear masks at all times with the exception of being ten feet apart, the masks can come up for a brief period of time.
In addition, there will no longer be any corners, instead fouls within the circle would be 25-yard hits. On free hits, all players must be five feet away. There will also be no more bully's (or face-offs) rather it'll be alternating possessions.
In volleyball, there's only minimal changes. Just like every sport, all players must wear a mask. There will be a new clean ball put into play after every rally, and no longer will there be a line judge. The biggest change will be "front row plays will be restricted from traditionally attacking the ball while the ball is above or in front of the three-foot line."
"I think the rule changes are appropriate,” said TMHS Volleyball coach Alli Luppi. “I'm willing to make any necessary adjustments in order for the girls to be able to play this fall. With that in mind, safety truly is my number one concern as we approach September.”
Swimming is also very moderate changes, including all swimmers also must wear a cloth covering/mask, and try to remain three-to-six feet apart at all times. There will be dual meets only, and teams will be asked to remain on opposite sides of the pool from other another, and during the competition, teams will choose to be in lanes 1-3 or 4-6.
Finally in golf, the guideline are pretty standard — wear a mask, use your own equipment and multiple people are not allowed in a clubhouse at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.