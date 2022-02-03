ALABAMA/TEWKSBURY – While all of us who live in New England are taking on the chilly winter days during these months, Tewksbury resident Meghan Braciska will be enjoying the sunny skies down south this weekend.
The 2016 Austin Prep graduate, who enjoyed a successful athletic career in soccer as well as indoor and outdoor track, won't just be laying by the pool and enjoying the warm temperatures. Instead, she'll be tackling her first ever 26.2 trek, participating in the Big Beach Marathon, which will be held on the Gulf Shores of Alabama.
“I know Alabama sounds like quite a random location to choose for a marathon, however I have been relocated to Pensacola, Florida for the semester for a clinical rotation at The Andrews Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine for my final clinical rotation my Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Northeastern in May 2022. And I have to say, it has been nice enjoying the sun and only hearing about the single degree Boston temps from a far,” she said.
This isn't just a typical marathon or just something to cross off the bucket list. Braciska is running in this event to honor her late grandfather, Dick Hayden as well as his sister, the late Edie Previdi, who was Meghan's great aunt.
“I'm incredibly excited for the race, as it will be my first full marathon. I'm running as a member of Team End Alzheimer's and the Alzheimer's Association. I wanted to honor of my grandfather, Dick Hayden, whom we lost this past April, as well as his sister, my great Aunt Edie Previdi whom we lost in January of 2020. They were both incredible inspirations and beacons of light, even in the face of struggling with Alzheimers.
“Currently, more than five million Americans have Alzheimer's disease and that number is expected to grow to as many as 16 million by 2050,” said Braciska.
Dick Hayden was one of the all-time great supporters of local athletics, always attending the high school and youth games, cheering on all of the teams, not just his children and grandchildren during their games.
“We lost my grandfather this past March, but have not ceased to remember the incredible man that he was each day,” said Meghan. “My grandfather was wise, brave, and never lost his kind smile in the face of this tough disease. I am also running to honor my aunt, Edie Prevedi, who also faced a courageous battle against Alzheimers, and never let her spirit, laughter, and dance moves change in the face of this challenge.
“Lastly, I am running for all those family members and friends who have been effected by the trajectory of this disease.”
While Braciska has been extremely busy with her rotation, she has found the time to train for this tough battle of running 26.2 miles, as well as trying to fundraiser for it. She said she has spent the past 18 weeks getting ready for it. Luckily, the course is flat – and has views of the Gulf Of Mexico and its stunning beaches.
She said no matter how tough this challenge will be or how sore she'll be the following days, she knows it's for a great cause.
“All funds raised benefit the Alzheimer's Association and its work to enhance care and support programs and advance research toward methods of treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure for Alzheimer's disease,” she said.
If you would like to donate on behalf of Meghan, you can log onto: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/ActiveEvents/MA-MassachusettsNewHampshire?px=20365657&pg=personal&fr_id=14025&fbclid=IwAR3jVcK1EsTGEy92JPds_azrWCPB1b9ytb8bkvXLtwHVo8kVsV-WZhXCQW4
