TEWKSBURY – It was a truly remarkable day and achievement for both the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls' Ice Hockey team as well as the TMHS Boys Hockey team. Take the score and the results out of the equation because in one day, two hockey programs from the same school(s) were playing in back-to-back state championship games at the TD Garden.
Not for nothing, but that's pretty impressive.
On one hand you had the co-op team of girls, who a year before on the same ice, had the dreams shattered as Woburn came away with a 1-0 victory in the Division 1 state championship game. This time the Red Rangers were back for revenge but had an outstanding and previously unbeaten Austin Prep team standing in their way and they had only outscored their opponents 116-12 on the season.
On the other hand, you had this extremely odd boys team – a mix of many seniors who were taking advantage of their opportunities for the first time, as well as a handful of talented freshmen, who quickly proved that they belonged on the ice.
Somehow, the difference in age didn't matter and the Redmen took the Division 2 North Sectional tournament by storm, pulling out exciting and dramatic victories which eventually landed them in the state championship game for the third time in program history.
When that day finally came to an end, the towns of Tewksbury and Methuen stood so proud. Between the two games a total of 6,000 fans watched the girls team capture the state title with the epic 2-1, double-overtime win, thanks in part to the tally from senior captain Carolyn Curley and the multiple ten-bell saves in net by goaltender Kaia Hollingsworth.
Later on in the day, the Redmen boys were defeated by an outstanding and much more experienced Canton team, 6-2.
The Bulldogs had outscored their opponents 125-21 before that contest and ended the season with a record of 25-0-1, establishing one of the best seasons in Massachusetts ice high school hockey history.
The girls ended the season with an incredible record of 22-1-1 and the state title and the boys team finished with an unexpected 17-5-3 record, which included two overtime thrilling victories earlier in the tournament.
Thus the two seasons results in the Town Crier handing out Co-Coaches of the Year Awards to Sarah Oteri of the girls team and Derek Doherty of the boys team.
Tewksbury High School Athletic Director Ron Drouin was asked about that day, but in particular the performance of the two absolutely phenomenal coaches, starting with Doherty.
"Derek does a great job with his team every year, but taking a team as young as he had last year to the Garden was special! I honestly feel like Derek's biggest strength is his ability to stay in the moment,” said Drouin. “He doesn't get too high or too low during the game, he just coaches his players from the puck drop until the final whistle. He makes good adjustments, treats his players with respect, and they fly around the ice.
“Again, we are very lucky to have a hockey coach as well thought of by his peers as Derek.”
This was the second time this decade that Doherty took a Tewksbury team to the Garden, winning of course in 2011 with the team's own dramatics with Mark Petti finding the back of the net just 53 seconds into overtime as the team came away with a 2-1 win over Franklin.
This time the team wasn't able to roll double 7's, as Canton was just an overall better team but that doesn't take anything away from the 17-win campaign.
“Overall, I think the team overachieved,” admitted Doherty. “I don't think it's about coaching, it's always about the kids and what they do on the ice. As a coach, you just try to motivate the kids and help them rise to the occasion. We truly had a great year, especially with the amount of young kids that we had. We had a real good mix of a lot of seniors and freshmen, and of course when you win, it's a lot of fun. And absolutely, we had a lot of fun.”
This is the fourth time that Doherty has won the Town Crier Coach of the Year award with 2004, 2008, 2011 as the other years. He has now won it more than any coach since we debuted this title back in 1994.
For Oteri, her impact with this program has been off the charts since day one. She is nothing short of a true role model in every way for these young girls and it shows each and every game she's on the bench.
“Division 1 State Champions, so what else is there to say? Sarah got her team to play to its maximum potential all year long,” said Drouin. “With all the returning players she had, that team had a target on its back each game, Sarah had them prepared for each game, buzzed around the ice, and played its best on the biggest stage. She does a tremendous job for us.
The culture that Sarah has created, the friendships she helped develop, and the bar that she has set for excellence, are really incredible. She is a pleasure to work with.”
Oteri has had the head coach position for just four years and has compiled a record of 80-7-9, which includes four league titles, two each in MVC/DCL Divisions 1 and 2, a state title, a state finalist title and a 12-3 playoff mark.
This is her second straight time earning the Town Crier Coach of the Year Award – which is truly amazing since she coaches a co-op program.
She was asked about reflecting on the state championship season.
“Thinking back to last season we had an extremely talented team with every player excelling in her role,” she said. “We had strong defense, goal scorers, playmakers, and battlers. Overall I think the success of the season goes to the fact that each girl understood her role and rose to the challenge.
“We always had a game plan we were focusing on and the team worked to increase our strengths and improve our weaknesses. The culture of our team is so strong and that really is because of the players on our team. Again, they just bought in. When we worked on something in practice they always understood why and made sure to perform to the best of their ability. They would study plays, game film, scouting reports and more to make sure they were as prepared as possible.
“On paper, Austin Prep had the most talented team in both divisions. However, as a whole our team believed we could win that game and really focused on utilizing our strengths and minimizing theirs in order to show everything we were capable of. The girls were not going to let anything stop them from winning at the Garden; it was their main focus all season long.
“Overall, if there is something that allows me to win this award twice it is the players. I have never seen athletes who listen, understand, and work as hard as these girls do. A coach can put together great practice plans, slogans, game keys, etc but if the players don't buy in, it simply doesn't work. This team was able to take the information the coaching staff provided and use it in practice and games. They are dedicated, talented, and perceptive.
“Once again, I am extremely honored to win this award as I care deeply about the success of this program and the players. I am so thankful for the players' commitment as well as the support I receive from my assistant coaches, parents, administrations, and fans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.