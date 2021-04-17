DANVERS — With a little over a minute remaining in last Friday night’s CAC clash with Essex Tech, the Shawsheen Tech Football team appeared to be on the verge of suffering one of the most heartbreaking losses in recent memory.
The Rams had seen a 21-0 lead evaporate into a precarious 21-20 nail biter after Essex had scored a touchdown moments earlier and then recovered an onside kick, and now the Hawks had driven to the Rams 27-yard line where they had a first down.
With momentum on their side, it seemed almost a certainty that the Hawks would at the very least get into field goal range. The Rams needed a hero. Enter Diondre Turner.
The senior from Tewksbury had already left his mark on the game with an outstanding offensive performance, rushing for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and now he was about to announce his presence on defense.
Just when the Rams needed it most, Turner came up with the play of the game, picking off a pass that had bounced off the hands off the Essex receiver, returning the ball to Shawsheen with 1:10 left in the game. It wasn’t just by chance that Turner was in position to make such a big play.
“I saw that coming from a mile away. The guy cut, and they were passing to him all game when I was on the other side,” Turner said. “The ball was high, and I knew he was going to tip it. I could see it coming and I was in perfect position.”
Seeing Turner come up with the biggest play of the game for the Rams came as no surprise to Shawsheen coach Al Costabile. After all, he has become accustomed to seeing Turner come up with big plays throughout his career.
“Diondre plays so hard, and he makes plays in all three facets of the game,” Costabile said. “He just doesn’t know any other speed, but all out all the time. He is a leader in every way, mainly by example, and when things get tough you know you can count on Diondre and he made a huge play there for us when we needed it.”
The Rams still had some work to do after the interception. With Essex still having all three timeouts in their back pocket, the Rams needed a first down to clinch the win. And after an illegal block penalty during Turner’s return, a first down became even more vital, as the Rams took possession at their own 15-yard line.
Once again, enter Turner. Needing ten yards in three plays, Turner picked up nine on the first two plays, setting up a huge third and one play for the Rams. With the game on the line, Turner knew he was getting the ball. The Hawks knew he was getting the ball, and everyone in the stands knew he was getting the ball. But even with everyone keyed on him, he picked up the yards he needed, gaining three yards for the first down to clinch the win for Shawsheen.
“It’s a nervous feeling, with them knowing you are getting the ball,” Turner said. “But the line did their thing like always and we were able to get the yards we needed. Those are the toughest ones.”
With the game on the line, there is nobody Costabile would rather see with the ball in his hands than his senior workhorse.
“That is so hard on a running back in that situation,” Costabile said. “For him to take care of the ball like he does is so important for us. He never gives it up. He never fumbles. His ball security is phenomenal, especially considering they are all hacking at it.”
The key first down late in the game was only part of Turner’s offensive exploits on the night, as his two first half touchdowns had propelled the Rams to their big lead. He had started his night by getting the Rams off to a fast start with a 22-yard run on the second play from scrimmage to give them a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
One minute into the second quarter Turner made the score 21-0 with a 12-yard burst up the middle for his second score of the game. Essex did a much better job of containing Turner and the Rams in the second half, but it was not enough to prevent Shawsheen from coming way with the win. It was a win that was made all the more meaningful after the Rams had suffered a tough 15-7 loss to Greater Lawrence the week before.
“Our line was doing great. That was the key to it. In the second half, they kind of caught on and adjusted pretty well, but the line played great the whole game,” Turner said. “The second half was rough, but it’s great to get a win. It’s a good feeling to come back from a loss like that.”
