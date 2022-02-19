BOSTON – For the first time since 2016, and the ninth time under head coach Derek Doherty, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Hockey team has skated away with the MVC/DCL Division 2 League Championship title.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Redmen traveled to Murphy Arena and put forth an absolutely dominating three period performance with a 5-0 victory over Boston Latin, the same team Tewksbury defeated 2-0 back on the 8th.
The win puts Tewksbury at 14-2-0, including a 12-0 mark against league opponents, with one league contest left against Concord-Carlisle. On the season, the Redmen have outscored their opponents 69-18, including five shut outs and have a 57-11 scoring advantage in the dozen league games.
“(We met) our first goal of the season. This is good because none of these kids have won a league championship before. Like I told them tonight, it seems like we have been in second place for the last three years,” said Doherty.
After two strong periods, Doherty watched his team put on a hockey clinic, putting 20 shots on net (46-11 in the game) and two final goals for the victory.
“We have been playing pretty good, but (up until Tuesday) we haven't put three periods together and we've got a pretty talented team,” said Doherty. “You put three periods together and this is what happens (on Tuesday). It was a dominant performance. We outshot them 46-11 and the third period we had 20 shots.
“I told them before the period started that 'we have to play these last 15 minutes as if we want the league championship since none of you have won one since you have been here. It's your time, you have played two good periods so let's go'. And oh my God, I've never seen any of my teams dominate a period like that against a good team. Boston Latin is a good, solid team.”
Once again the team's second line came through with another tremendous performance. Sean Lane had a goal and two assists, while his linemates Tyler Barnes (2 goals, 1 assist) and Matt Cooke (2 assists) combined for 3 goals and 5 assists on the afternoon.
“That line has been playing great. They call themselves ' The Tom and Jerry line',” said Doherty with a chuckle. “Lane is the leader on that line. He's having fun and he's having such a big year for us. He's got a smile on his face all the time and he just wants to play hockey.”
First line forwards Aaron Connolly and Jason Cooke added the other goals. Caden Connors picked up three assists and defenseman Billy Doherty had one.
As well as the forwards have been clicking, averaging 4.3 goals per game, the defense has been beyond stellar all season long, giving up just 18 goals in 16 games. On Tuesday, the team got a huge boost in depth on the blue line as both Doherty and Justin Rooney, who have missed some games this season, were back and played very well, along with Cooper Robillard.
“We were able to give Caden and Nick (Dicioccio) some rest, and play three other defensemen. Billy Doherty played a great game, Justin Rooney played a great game, so did Cooper Robillard and that really made a difference because when Caden and Nick got on the ice, they were fresh. When they are fresh, watch out,” said coach Doherty. “Those three guys (Doherty, Rooney and Robillard) are so huge for us and that's going to be the difference for us moving forward. Being able to give Caden and Nick a rest is so huge, because when they are fresh, they are electric and we saw that tonight.”
Ben O'Keefe made all 11 saves to record his fifth shut out of the season.
Two days earlier, Tewksbury played in the third and final game of the Ed Burns Tournament and fell to Wellesley, 2-1 in overtime.
Jason Cooke scored the lone goal with helpers going to Cole Stone and Connors.
Wellesley scored at the 3:44 mark of the 4-on-4 overtime period.
“We got off to a slow start but we played great in the third period. We just couldn't put the puck in the net. I thought we were the better team, but we couldn't finish,” said Doherty. “We were dominating and the puck went down (into our) end, and the thing just slid out to an open guy, and the kid put it home. It was just a bad break for us.”
The Redmen outshot Wellesley, 30-16, including 18-6 in the third period.
In that tournament, Tewksbury the top-ranked Division 2 team, played three Division teams, defeating the No. 21 ranked Waltham Hawks, before losing to No. 11 Marshfield and No. 15 Wellesley, both by one goal.
“That definitely that has helped us. Playing better teams like that will definitely help us (in the upcoming state tournament). We played Marshfield and they just beat Arlington and Hingham, and I thought we were a better team than Marshfield. We had one bad period in that game and we played pretty good in the second and third periods,” said Doherty.
Tewksbury has three games left on the schedule as Doherty confirmed that postponed game with Acton-Boxboro will not be made up. On Saturday, the Redmen will host Billerica at 5:30 for a non-league contest. On Tuesday, they will travel to face a struggling Wilmington team for a 2:30 pm start and follow that up with another trip to Concord-Carlisle two days later, a 3 pm start.
“We're going to take a day off (on Wednesday), relax a bit and come back at it hard at practice on Thursday and Friday and get ready for Billerica,” said Doherty. “The good thing is Billerica is always a good game to play because the Tewksbury-Billerica rivalry is huge so the intensity should be there. It's not going to be like 'oh we just won the championship (so we can coast)' so that's a good thing.”
