This year’s Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls Hockey team has 12 players from Tewksbury including front row from left, Lydia Barnes, Nikole Gosse, Assistant (or Alternate) Captain Emma Giordano, Captain Riley Sheehan, Meaghan Petrone and Ashe Wogan; and back row from left, Kat Schille, Sammy Ryan, Jamie Constantino, Lyla Chapman, Emma Ryan and Sarah Doherty. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).