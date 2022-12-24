WESTFORD – After struggling a bit with offensive execution a year ago, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' hockey team seems to have gotten past those struggles through the first two games of the season, beating Acton-Boxboro, 3-1 last Wednesday and then Westford/Littleton, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon.
In the win over AB, the Red Rangers struck first at the 5:476 mark of the first period as Ava Duffy scored with assists going to Riley Sheehan and Breena Lawrence.
Acton-Boxboro tied ot up at the 9:45 mark of the second period as Allison Cormier found the back of the net with helpers going to Natalie Hodgson and Erin Gamble.
The game was still tied at 1-1 entering the third, before the Red Rangers scored twice as defensemen Lyla Chapman and MJ Petisce scoring the game winner and insurance goal coming at the 3:41 and 7:47 marks of the period. Sheehan assisted on Chapman's first varsity goal, and then Sarah Doherty and Ella Duffy grabbed assists on Petisce's goal.
“It was a good (result). We got better as the game went on,” said head coach Sarah Doucette. “It was 1-1 going into the third period and we scored two goals in the third to pull away. It was going back-and-forth and they are a good team and similar to us, I would say so it was pretty back-and-forth but I think we just did a few things right in that third period and got better as the game went on and that was the difference.
“Lyla and MJ both do a great job of creating offensive opportunities so that's key (to their goals).”
Goalie Taylor Bruno made her first varsity start and came through with flying colors making 20 saves to earn her first varsity win.
On Saturday, the Red Rangers traveled to take on WA/Littleton and quickly found themselves in a 2-0 hole.
“They were up 1-0 after the first and then they scored another one to go up 2-0, but it was 3-2 us after the second. We were down 2-0. I didn't think that we had our best start – partly because we had a slow start and partly because we had a lot of girls out of our line-up and some were just coming back into our line-up,” said Doucette. “(Westford) came out really intense and we just didn't really match it until the second period. We came out in the second period and played more of our own game.”
Doherty got the offense going as she took a nice shot from the point which was tipped in by Sheehan to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. After that, Bree Lawrence scored two goals, the first on assists from Sheehan and Petisce and the second one from Ava Duffy and Sheehan.
Goalie Ashe Wogan made 14 saves to earn the win.
“We kind of kept Westford more to the outside which limited their (offensive) chances so we did a good job overall defensively,” said Doucette.
On Wednesday, the Red Rangers faced a tough Billerica/Chelmsford team with results not known as of presstime. That will be followed by a week off before taking on Framingham on the 28th for a noon start, and then on New Year's Eve morning starting at 11 am, Tewksbury/Methuen will host Central Catholic, and that will also be the annual Ryan Driscoll Memorial Fundraiser game.
“It's going to be nice to have (former standout player) Jess (Driscoll, Ryan's sister) there as she will be home from her college break,” said Doucette. “We made sure that we planned it for when she and her family could all attend. We will be honoring and remembering Ryan.”
There will be a handful of raffles and fundraising items on hand, with all proceeds going to the Ryan Driscoll Memorial Scholarship Fund.
