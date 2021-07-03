GLOUCESTER – Before every pitch, Avery Della Piana steps out of the right batter's box, flips her bat around and puts the initials 'SK' into the dirt. The 'SK' is in honor of late uncle Sean Kerrigan, the Wilmington High School Hall of Fame Athlete, who went on to become one of the all-time best hitters in UMass Lowell Baseball history.
After her performance in the state tournament, especially in the dramatic win over Gloucester, certainly Avery's uncle is beaming with pride, knowing that his niece can hit like he used too.
Last Friday, the No. 7 seed Tewksbury took on the No. 6 seed Gloucester in the Division 2 North Sectional semi-finals played before a large crowd at GHS. While the game ended with a tremendous play by catcher Sam Perkins, who tagged out the possible tying run at the plate, it also had a number of other stars including ninth grader Della Piana.
Starting the season as a pinch-hitter off the bench, Della Piana worked her way into the starting line-up, pretty much after the game against Billerica with a pair of pinch-hit doubles.
In this contest against the Fishermen, she was the team's No. 4 hitter. All she did was drive in the first run of the game to give the Redmen a 1-0 lead, drive in another run in the third to make it 2-0, and then with the game tied at 2-2 heading to the top of the seventh, she laced a one-out double, starting the rally which eventually led Redmen to the 4-3 win and a trip to the sectional final.
“This was a great game for Avery,” said head coach Brittney Kannan-Souza. “She has been seeing the ball really well. As a freshman, she's up on the bench, screaming and she just has a way about her with the older kids.”
In Tewksbury's state tournament opener, Della Piana batted fifth and finished 1-for-3 with a single, a walk and scored a run in the team's 13-1 win over Essex Tech. In the second game against Whittier Tech, she was moved to the fourth spot and she finished 1-for-4 with a single. That single with two outs and the bases empty was the difference maker. Pinch runner Tia Smith came around to score the game winning run off the bat of Paige Talbot, who singled to right.
Then came the sectional semi-final played two days later at Gloucester. With Gianna Pendola at third base and two outs, Della Piana singled to center to score her friend and the Redmen led 1-0.
“I told Gianna after the last game, that I wasn't leaving her on base anymore. I was determined to hit her in,” said Della Piana. “I saw the pitch come in and I was just like 'OK, I'm putting this in play'.”
Clinging to that 1-0 lead in the third inning, Tewksbury was able to get some breathing room. Ashley Giordano led off the inning with a triple, and Della Piana followed, making hard contact with a ground ball to second base, scoring Giordano to make it 2-0.
Gloucester came back scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and the game was tied heading to the top of the seventh. Giordano led off but she struck out. Della Piana followed and she ripped a double to center field. Alexandria Macauda was sent in to run and she scored on a dropped fly ball giving the Redmen the 3-2 lead.
“I knew that her first pitch was usually right down the middle. I said to Ashley after (she struck out) that I was going to get a hit for her and try to pick you up with this (at bat) and that's what I did,” said Della Piana.
Tewksbury added a second run in the inning, which set up the dramatics for Perkins in the bottom half, but that never would have happened, had it not been for the hot bat of Della Piana, who downplayed her heroic performance.
“We always just put everything into every single play. We are never off and we're always in it. And if we're down, we're always ready to get back in it,” she said.
In her four state tournament games, Avery ended 4-for-14 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a run scored, with three of her hits either giving the team the lead, or starting a rally which led to a comeback win.
Certainly remarkable for a freshman, and certainly something that 'SK' is smiling about.
