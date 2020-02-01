WESTFORD – Apparently, the Tewksbury High Wrestling team does not like the idea of losing, even if it is to a traditional stare powerhouse. With an eight match winning streak heading into last week, the Redmen saw that streak come to an abrupt end with a tough 42-33 loss on the road to MVC rival Chelmsford last Wednesday night, dropping their record on the season to 11-4 at the time.
But just as quickly as the winning streak ended, the Redmen got started on another one this past Saturday when they traveled to Westford Academy and swept a quad meet against Weston, Woburn and their hosts from Westford Academy.
The Redmen not only swept the tri-meet, but they did so in dominant fashion, shutting out Weston by a score of 48-0, and routing Woburn by a score of 67-12, while taking down Westford 58-24, to improve to 14-4 on the season.
“It was a good way for the kids to bounce back after the loss to Chelmsford,” Tewksbury coach Steve O’Keefe said. “Weston is rebuilding. They only had seven wrestlers, and Woburn has some talented kids, but they were a little shorthanded too.
“We felt like Westford would be a little closer than it was, but we wrestled really well. We have no control over who our opponents put on the mat, but our guys went out and took care of business, and a lot of kids wrestled very well.”
Among those who wrestled well was senior Richie Lavargna at 145 and 152 pounds, who won two matches on the day, both by pin.
“He wrestled at a couple of different weight classes for us,” O’Keefe said. “He will go wherever we ask, and he always wrestles hard. He will sometimes lose at the end, but it is never because of a lack of effort. That was a great day for him, and hopefully it is something he can build on.”
Not surprisingly, the Redmen also got an outstanding effort from senior Dylan Chandler at 285 pounds. Chandler was 3-0 on the day with all three of his victories by pin, improving to 27-2 on the season.
“He had a great day. He is prepping for the end of the year, and the post season tournaments,” O’Keefe said. “He has only two losses on the year and they came in the Lowell Holiday and then in the Woburn Tournament. But he has his sights set on the end of the year. He wants to win sectionals, states and All-States, and he is working towards that.”
Also leading the way for the Redmen on the day were several wrestlers who won two matches, including Jack Callahan (120; pin), Connor Charron (138, two pins), Kyle Darrigo (160; two pins), Anthony DeSisto (195; two pins), Danny Lightfoot (132; pin), Cam Cimmino (152; pin), Pat Fleming (170; two pins) and Nick Wilson (220; pin).
The Redmen wrestled actually well against Chelmsford in Wednesday’s loss, despite falling by a score of 42-33. Losing to Chelmsford is nothing new to most teams in the MVC, including the Redmen, of course. O’Keefe and the Redmen never enjoy losing to the Lions, but this year’s loss hurt more than most, as O’Keefe and the Redmen felt like they had a team ready knock off their powerful foes.
“I thought we wrestled well, but we just came out a little bit short,” O’Keefe said. “It was tough to lose after having the winning streak like we had. We just felt like we are having a good year, so we felt like we had a chance to beat them. Our expectations were a little higher this year.”
Picking up wins on the day for the Redmen were Pat Fleming (170), Ryan Day (182), Nick Wilson (220), Dylan Chandler (285), Jack Callahan (120) and Connor Charron (145).
Those expectations were again put to the test on Wednesday when they hosted non-league rival Shawsheen Tech, traditionally one of the top rated Division 1 teams in the state, at Tewksbury High. Results of the meet were not available as of press time, but O’Keefe was hoping his team could pull off the upset.
“We hope we can match up well with them,” O’Keefe said. “We hope to give them all they can handle. Mark Donovan does a great job over there with them, so we know it will be a challenge, but we will be ready for them.”
Following the dual meet with Shawsheen, the Redmen will travel to Methuen to participate in the Methuen Invitational on Saturday where they will compete with 17 other teams for top honors. The Redmen will be looking to improve on last year’s 15th place finish at the tournament, although Chandler and Charron both wrestled well, with Chandler finishing third and Charron finishing fifth.
“There are a lot of good teams there from all over the state,” O’Keefe said. “We see a lot of teams come up from western Mass, and there are teams from New Hampshire and Rhode Island as well. It has always been a good test for us as the regular season starts to wind down.”
