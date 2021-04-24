For the next four years, there will no longer be any Super-8 tournaments in high school sports.
Last Wednesday, the MIAA's Tournament Management Committee voted 12-2 in favor of putting the Super-8 boys hockey and baseball tournaments on hold until at least 2025. This time will allow the MIAA Sports Committees time to gather the necessary applications to support the new statewide state tournament which goes into effect this fall.
In the 30-years of the Super-8 hockey tournament, only once has one of the Town Crier local teams made it and that was the 1995-'96 Tewksbury Redmen, who were eliminated after two games against BC High and Arlington Catholic. At the time, the Redmen were the first Division 2 school to be invited to the elite tournament.
The majority of the teams that make the Super-8 tournaments are Division 1 Catholic/Private Schools, although a handful of times, a public school has won these championship titles.
One of the two committee members against this decision is Hull Athletic Director Scott Paine who said to the Boston Herald, “There’s thirty years of Super 8 hockey history here. We were working on proposals for Div. 1A hockey tournaments for the boys and girls.”
While the Super-8 hockey tournament has been more popular in terms of fans, it seems like this decision has really rocked the baseball side of things.
Braintree baseball coach and interim athletic director Billy O’Connell captured a pair of Div. 1A championships and he expressed to the Herald his complete disappointment.
“The Super 8 tournament in baseball did exactly what it was meant to do. The same schools were dominating year in and year out at the time. The sport needed a lift and the Super 8 provided that. They got the eight best teams in the state together and it allowed for some pretty good Div. 1 and Div. 2 teams to win state titles that they may not have if there wasn’t a Super 8 tournament.”
A day after the decision was made, the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association's President Gerry Lambert, also the head coach at Xaverian Brothers High School, sent a letter to the Boston Herald, stating its complete disagreement on the decision.
“In our opinion, the recommendation does not flow out of a proper chain of review and discussion through the key constituencies of the MIAA committee structure, and many of the claimed bases for the decision are either incomplete or misleading,” was one graph in the letter.
FIELD HOCKEY NEWS
Last Tuesday, the MIAA Field Hockey Committee met to discuss the 2021 fall state tournament. With the new statewide tournament going into effect, this means the top 32 teams in each division, along with schools who finish over the .500 mark, will qualify for post-season play.
According to the Herald, “The field will be seeded by a newly minted power rating system. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker criteria are as follows: head to head, winning percentage against common opponents, league champion and if those three solve the tie, then the fourth criteria would come down to a coin flip.”
The Herald went on to explain that, “higher seeds would host all tournament games leading up to the final four provided their home venue is acceptable by MIAA standards (field conditions, seating capability, acceptance lights, etc.). If not, then the home athletic director would have to find a suitable facility otherwise the lower seed would host the game. The MIAA will provide the sites for the state semifinals and finals.”
