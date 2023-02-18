WALTHAM – After finishing 3-17 last year (not 2-18 which was incorrectly reported last week) and starting this season out 1-8, Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Basketball coach said there was just one way to describe the team's direction at the time.
“We've felt since the middle of January that we were in desperation mode,” he said. “Each day, each meeting and each practice, (all we were concentrating on was) just preparing and playing with a very high sense of urgency. Our backs have definitely been against the wall for the better part of the year and we're not shying away from that.
“We're attacking that head-on and the credit goes to our players for coming in with the mind-set that's needed to compete at this level.”
Since that January 13th loss to Chelmsford, this Tewksbury team has been one of the hottest basketball teams around. This past week, the team won three more games, beating North Middlesex in a non-league game last Wednesday by a score of 66-51. Game two was also on the road as the Redmen came away with a terrific, 66-58 win over a Division 1 Waltham team that entered that game with a 13-3 record.
Then game three was also on the road, a 53-38 victory over Dracut.
After starting out 1-8, the Redmen are now 9-10 on the season with one game left against Billerica, who the Redmen barely edged out earlier this season.
On Tuesday morning, the MIAA released its latest power rankings and the Redmen moved up to the No. 25 spot. They appear to be in great shape of qualifying, whether staying within the top-32 or winning their final game to get in automatically with a 10-10 record. In either case, it would appear as of now, that Tewksbury would host a preliminary round game.
Boudreau certainly didn't want to get ahead of himself, or for the team to do that.
“After the season I think we can look back and reflect on the growth that we have made as a program,” said Boudreau when asked about the turnaround of records from last year to this year. “Right now we're full-steam ahead, trying to win ten games, trying to qualify for the state tournament and we're really hoping to get that opportunity.”
The win over Waltham made it four W's over Division-1 playoff teams including No. 19 Methuen, No. 27 Waltham, No. 29 Haverhill and No. 34 Chelmsford (10 wins already). Like the others, this one wasn't easy.
Tewksbury started out strong leading 17-9 in the first quarter before the Hawks closed it out on a 6-0 run. The score went back-and-forth and the Redmen led 50-41 with one minute left in the third quarter. Waltham was able to close it down to four with 2:30 left but Tewksbury's defense clamped down and held off the fort to hang on to the victory.
“It was a huge, huge win and it was just a great high school basketball game. It had a playoff atmosphere type field to it. The game went back-and-forth. We executed and made plays and it was just a great win for our program.
“The first half was a game of mini-runs. We got up six at one point and they got up by four. It was a game of runs early on. We were able to push the lead in the second half to twelve and they ended up getting it back to four. Then we had some guys step up and make some plays down the stretch. We had four guys in double figures with Johnny Sullivan, Ryan Cuvier, Brian Carleton and Masyn Lorick.”
Boudreau added that the freshman point guard Sullivan was once again played lights out.
“Johnny Sullivan was such a difference maker for us during that game. Just his ability to control the game, make the right play and get us into our action. Then he was also able to make some big shots, and got to the rim and finished (his chances),” said Boudreau.
In the win over NM, junior Luke Montejo had a big night with 18 points and 7 rebounds.
“Luke was able to assert himself and finish around the rim, and be a very productive player for us,” said the coach.
Tewksbury led 31-26 at the half and 42-33 in the third before opening it up to double digits in the fourth.
“I didn't think that we played our best, but we showed a lot of resiliency. We were trailing after the first quarter, but built up a five-point lead at the half. Then we played a really good fourth quarter to kind of shut the door on our opponent.
“They were kind of a dribble-drive heavy team and they put a lot of pressure on the ability for us to guard the basketball. Against a team that you don't know maybe as well as a league opponent, you have to be able to adjust on the fly because we had only seen them on film and not live.”
