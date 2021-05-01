LOWELL – While they may not be able to fully appreciate what they accomplished this season at the moment, hopefully years from now, members of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team will be able to look back with pride in putting together a great season amid the most difficult of circumstances.
Not only did the Redmen have an outstanding regular season, posting a 5-1 overall record, including a perfect 5-0 league mark to capture the MVC Division 2 title, but last Friday night, in the MVC Cup Championship game against Central Catholic, they closed out their season showing the toughness that has become synonymous with the football program.
Despite being pretty clearly overmatched against a Central team that in most seasons would have been a top contender for the Division 1 state championship, the Redmen (5-2) refused to give in to their deeper and more talented opponents, mounting a second half comeback before falling short by a score of 30-14 in a game played at Lowell’s Cawley Stadium.
Central, who finished the season a perfect 7-0, jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead and eventually extended it to 30-0 early in the second half, but the Redmen never quit, clawing back with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns before finally succumbing to the Raiders.
“We were down 30-0, but we controlled the ball the whole second quarter, so we had the sense of belief that we could move the ball on offense, and then we shored some things up on defense,” Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward said of his team’s second half performance. “Defense is about fight and effort and we did that a little bit better in the second half. I thought they did their town proud.”
Central wasted little time in jumping on top, showing the quick strike offense that has made them so effective this season. After stopping the Redmen on the game’s opening possession, the Raiders needed just six plays to march 78 yards on their first possession, capping the drive with a perfect 14-yard pass to the corner of the end zone from junior quarterback Ayden Pereira to senior wide receiver Mark Ciccarelli with 6:54 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead after the first of three extra points on the day by Nicholas Mazzie.
The Raiders struck even more quickly on their next possession, needing only three plays before senior running back Jackson Burns broke some tackles in the Redmen secondary and raced 42 yards down the left sideline to make the score 14-0 with 1:27 left in the first quarter.
Down 14-0 early on to one of the best teams in the state, the Redmen did not hang their heads, as they instead put together their best drive of the game, marching 78 yards on a remarkable 16-play drive that consumed nearly the entire second quarter. The Redmen were led on the drive by the tough running of senior fullback Kalu Olu, who gained 34 of his game high 74 yards on the drive, as well as senior quarterback Ryne Rametta, who completed three passes for 37 yards on the drive.
The Redmen drove from their 20-yard line to the Raider five where they had a first and goal, but got only as far as they two-yard line with three running plays before disaster struck on fourth down, when Central’s Preston Zinter sacked Rametta at the 20-yard line, forcing a fumble, which was picked up and returned for an apparent touchdown by Jaden Wiggins.
The touchdown was called back to the Tewksbury 34-yard line due to an illegal block penalty, but two plays later, Central struck again, with Pereira hooking up with Zinter for a 19-yard scoring pass. The extra point failed, but Central was in command with a 20-0 lead with 1:47 left in the half.
Things only got worse for the Redmen from there. Starting the next possession at their own 28-yard line, a false start penalty in first down moved them back to the 23, and an errant snap on the next play for a 22-yard loss moved the ball all the way back to the one.
The Redmen avoided further trouble from there, but were forced to punt from their end zone, where a 36-yard return by Ciccarelli put the ball right back on the one-yard line, and one play later Matthias Latham burst through the middle to make the score 27-0 with 35 seconds left in the half.
What looked like it might be a 14-7 game at halftime had suddenly turned into a 27-0 blowout, from which the Redmen, despite their best efforts, could never recover.
“We had our chances there, in the second quarter. I thought we were going to do enough to get in on those two runs prior to the pass play, and then I thought we had something there on the pass play too, but they executed the stunt, and that was just a crazy play,” Aylward said. “And then we had the crazy play coming out as well, and that just sort of compounded it. That was a tough series of events. If we could have eliminated that series of events, we would have been in a much better position in the second half to compete and get the win.”
The Redmen did continue to compete in the second half, limiting Central to a 24-yard Mazzie field goal on the opening possession of the half, and then holding Central backup quarterback Ruben Castillo and his cohorts to a three and out on their next possession before getting on the board for the first time themselves.
The Redmen’s first score of the game came on another well executed, ball control drive which consumed over six minutes, with the key plays coming on a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty against Central as well as an 18-yard run by Kalu. Senior running back Kyle Darrigo capped the drive with a tough nine-yard run up the middle, breaking tackles all the way to the end zone with 11:52 left in the game, making the score 30-7 on the first of two Nabil Barkallah extra points.
The Redmen showed some quick strike ability of their own later in the quarter, when senior tight end Will McKay took a screen pass from Rametta and raced 60 yards to the Central seven-yard line to give the Redmen a first and goal. After a five-yard penalty on first down, Darrigo would score on another run up the middle, this time through a huge hole opened by the offensive line to make the score 30-14 with 4:09 left in the game.
Aylward was proud, but not surprised by the way his team fought back to get back in the game.
“They’re here to represent their town, and that’s what we need to survive against any team that we play, especially when we play against teams that have kids from multiple communities,” Aylward said. “That’s kind of a weird thing we have to face. Numbers wise, we are somewhere in the middle of Division 4, and the last couple of weeks we are facing not only Division 1 teams, but multiple community Division 1 teams. That’s kind of the way the season played out. We earned a right to be in the championship game the way it was structured this year, and the kids fought hard to the end.”
Darrigo’s score certainly caught the attention of the Central coaching staff, as they quickly reinserted starting quarterback Pereira into the game for the next series. It took Pereira only one play to show the talent that has already garnered him several Division 1 scholarship offers, as he took off for a 59-yard run where it looked like he would score, but once again the Redmen refused to quit, with senior defensive back Sean Fahey forcing a fumble, which bounced through the end zone for a touchback, giving Tewksbury possession at their 20-yard line with 3:11 left in the game.
The Central defense stepped up, however, stopping the Redmen on just four plays, before taking over and killing the clock, ending the Redmen’s season. Despite the tough ending, however, Aylward could not have been prouder of his team’s efforts throughout the season.
“Our kids are special kids. There are a lot of programs where kids kind of took the pandemic, and it made it real easy to make excuses and try to curb the effort that you need to put into your goals, but these kids never did that,” Aylward said. “So, I am proud of them for that, and I am proud of them for fighting for their town.”
