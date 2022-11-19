TEWKSBURY - Perhaps the strongest feature of the Tewksbury High volleyball team is the talented and experienced senior class. One of the seniors who has sort of flown under the radar is senior co-captain Tori Rowe.
The fourth-year player recently was selected as an MVC 2 All-Star, and the right side hitter backed it up with a great effort in Thursday night's 3-0 Round of 8 triumph over Cardinal Spellman, which sent the Redmen to their second straight Final Four.
"It feels really good to be named," said Rowe, on making second team All-MVC 2. "It's really competitive and all the girls on the list are really good."
Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi sees Rowe as a first team star on her team, for things beyond kills and digs.
"She was voted in as a captain last season, so she was our sole returning captain coming into this season," said Luppi. "She really has it down and the girls really look up to her as a leader, and she is a leader on and off the court. She's the first person to run and grab something if we need it, she's the first to let the girls know what is the game plan, what is happening. She does a great job managing that piece."
Rowe does not usually lead in any of the prominent statistical categories after a match, but that does not mean she is not doing her job.
"On the court, she is a leader, too," said Luppi. "She doesn't get shaken. She has a moment when we make a mistake, she keeps cool and we are right back in it. That's what leaders do and that's what she has been doing all season."
Rowe helped Tewksbury get rolling in the first game, Thursday night, coming through with a couple timely hits and leading a long service run that helped the Redmen open up a lead in a successful game one.
"We knew we needed to come out strong, and we came with a lot of energy," said Rowe. "When it's a good team we have to come out ready to play."
Rowe saved her best for the third and final game, going on another long service run and coming up with multiple kills, getting her teammates psyched up with each one. What was also important about it was that they could give the biggest hitter, Carrina Barron, a much-needed and appreciated break.
"She is someone who plays six rotations, playing all around," said Luppi, of Rowe. "She's making big plays in those moments when Carrina needs a break, and she gets up there and puts those balls away for us."
"I feel comfortable going from right side to outside, I just wanted to put the ball away," said Rowe. "Carrina gets set a lot, so I think it's nice to give her a break and get a ball down."
After match point, the Redmen celebrated wildly, but there were also tears, especially from the seniors, and none more so than from Rowe. The realization of how much she loved playing in her home gym, with the rest of the team, all the great memories, hit her all at once.
"We are all really good friends, and I think that helps us to play so well," said Rowe. "It's crazy that this is my last home game, and that makes me really, really sad, but we pulled it out and I'm glad we played the way we did for the seniors."
Luppi is not looking forward to saying goodbye to this year's senior class, and she hopes the Redmen can hold it off for two more matches, this week.
"I commend her and I think she is a phenomenal human being and a phenomenal high schooler," said Luppi, of Rowe. "She handled herself with grace and poise all season, and it's been amazing to watch."
