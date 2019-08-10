BOSTON — The committed runners of Tewksbury and Wilmington have not let some oppressive heat keep them off the roadways, as they continue to do their towns proud by competing in several local road races.
In what was the most popular of these races, many local runners took part in the Run to Home Base on Saturday, July 27. The Run to Home Base is an annual race that begins and ends at Boston's Fenway Park, with Fenway's home plate serving as the finish line.
Last year's Run to Home Base raised nearly $2 million to support key programs at Home Base to help veterans and their families heal from the invisible wounds, such as post-traumatic stress (PTS) and traumatic brain injury (TBI), and welcomed thousands of Home Base supporters to Fenway Park
There are actually two races to choose from, with both a 5K and a 9K race, and both Wilmington and Tewksbury were well represented in each race.
Starting with the 5K race, the top local finisher was Brian Priem of Wilmington, who finished 29th overall in a field of over 1,000 runners in a time of 23:50.
Other Wilmington runners who followed Priem included the top local female finisher, Stef Paton, who was 286th overall in a time of 33:03. They were followed by Christel Kittredge (394th, 36:15), Bob Mayo (806th, 52:54), Mackenzie Fitzgerald (954th, 58:30) and Sloan Fitzgerald (956th, 58:31).
Eleven Tewksbury runners took to the course, led by Chris Buckley who finished 125th overall in a time of 28:39. He was followed by Gary Jop (262nd, 32:32), Kayla Biagioni-Smith (324th, 34:13, Chelsea Lamarche (327th, 34:16), Allyson Casey (344th, 34:56), Darina Polsonetti (494th, 39:04), Kaitlyn Anderson (701st, 48:16), Kate Coulliard (830th, 53:09), Ann-Marie Morefield (832nd, 53:17), Jeanne Selissen (861st, 54:31), and Vance Winchell (862nd, 54:32).
Both towns were also well represented in the 9K race with five Wilmington residents and eleven Tewksbury residents opting for the longer race.
Kristen Emde led all Wilmington runners, finishing 379th in a time of 51:49, followed closely by former Town Crier Sports Reporter Lou Cimaglia in 452nd place in a time of 54:03. Other Wilmington runners included Jennifer Pagani (646th, 58:38), Erica Forte (871st, 1:06:13) and Linda Borseti (909th, 1:07:33).
The top local finisher was Fil Faria of Tewksbury, who was 25th overall in a time of 39:07. The 54-year old Faria was also second in the 50-59 age group. Heather Carroll was next, finishing in 80th place overall in a time of 43:06, which also placed her third in the 20-29 age group among females.
Other Tewksbury runners included Luke Hirst (125th, 44:38), Brian Haley (165th, 46:17), Scott Richardson (385th, 52:01), Lillian Greer (472nd, 54:44), Jean Della Piana (537th, 56:20), Kevin Gerard (570th, 57:02), Jennifer Jordan (597th, 57:33) Susan Scott (734th, 1:01:43) and Bridget McDermott (955th, 1:10:11)
Mystic Runners Lake Q
Several local runners also took part in the Mystic Runners Lake Q 5k in Wakefield on July 31st.
Gregory Adamek of Wilmington led all local runners, finishing second overall in a time of 17:59. In fact, Wilmington runners dominated the top six spots of the race, with Owen Surette finishing third overall in a time of 18:36, followed by Joe Lydon in fifth in a time of 18:51 and Jake Danieli in sixth in a time of 19:35.
Jake Aquino of Tewksbury broke the string of Wilmington runners with an eighth place finish in a time of 20:01, before Wilmington runners once again took over with Sean Lydon taking 12th place in a time of 21:46. He was followed by Brian Elderd (14th, 22:13), Gianna Misuraca (18th, 23:03) and Brian Schell (19th, 23:03).
