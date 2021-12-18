TEWKSBURY – In the previous 26 years of the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year – excluding last year as there wasn't one due to COVID – there's only two people on the list who were chosen during their underclassmen years, Kelly Boyle was a three-time overall winner who was chosen as a sophomore and a junior in 2000 and '01, and then more recently Makayla Paige was also chosen during her tenth and eleventh grade years of 2018 and '19.
Also in the previous 26 years, there's only been three who played volleyball – Andrea Toland in 1999, Jess Bridle in 2011 and Molly Robertson in 2015. All three of those former Athletes of the Year also excelled in track-and-field.
So it probably doesn't take too long to figure out (well the headline and pictures give it away) that the 2021 Tewksbury Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year is an underclassmen, who competes in volleyball and track.
That is correct as Carrina Barron is this year's choice. The three-sport athlete in this past calendar year was named to the All-State Volleyball team and also was a key figure in both the Fall-2 and Spring Outdoor Track-and-Field teams, including being a part of the league champion 4x400 relay team.
While Barron has done very well in a number of different events for both track teams, her true calling is volleyball. She has been named to the MVC All-Conference team all three years as a libero, while this past fall, besides the All-State recognition, she was a Boston Herald All-Scholastic selection and helped lead the Redmen to its best season in program history, the Division 3 state semi-final game against Old Rochester, losing in a dynamite 5-set match. After that heartbreaking loss, Old Rochester went on to win the state championship title.
“Oh it hurt a lot (seeing them win it, knowing we could have been there),” she said. “Not just because (we lost), but losing our seniors, the season being over because I would love to play another game against them. It stinks for sure, but overall we had a great season.”
IT'S IN THE GENES, SO WE THINK
The game of volleyball is in the Barron Family's blood. It's a big part of who parents Luke and Nadine are, as well as their children Carrina and younger brother Caden.
“My Mom and Dad both played volleyball in high school and college, they both still play and that's actually how they met. Dad grew up in Vermont and he became a coach at one point,” said Carrina. “My mom was actually a hitter and my dad was more of a setter, and I play libero. I used to want to be a setter, but I found libero and just really love it.”
Her father and mother have watched their daughter become a highlight show on every court she plays on – whether it's for the high school team or for her Club team, which she helped win the National Championship title held in Orlando, over the summer months.
“Dad is 6-0, mom is 5-7, so not sure how I ended up being 5-4,” said Carrina with a laugh.
But it's not just the three of them who play. Carrina's lone singling Caden, 15, is a sophomore at Shawsheen Tech and is a member of the co-ed team there.
“My brother also plays Club and he's a setter. He's decent, but I'm better,” said Carrina with a laugh. “He's good though, he's good.”
The two of them are close siblings, who Carrina said built that relationship through sports and through volleyball.
“There's a little bit of a rivalry. I think I have more of a passion for sports. He's a little more laid-back, but we did the same sports like basketball and baseball when we were growing up, and now we both play volleyball,” she said. “We were definitely athletic kids and our parents just threw us into every sport possible and I just ended up falling in love with volleyball. I just did it from a young age and I tend to like the sports that I'm good at, compared the ones that I'm not that great at, plus I kept playing it, I was surrounded by it as my parents would play and I would go to their little tournaments to be exposed to it.”
LIKE COACH, LIKE PLAYER
The Town Crier's Coach of the Year went to Alli Luppi, who also happens to be Barron's coach. In a 12-month span, Luppi took a three win team from the abbreviated COVID-19 season all the way to the Division 3 state semi-final game. Luppi was a former player here – absolutely outstanding, which included being a Boston Globe All-Scholastic and the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year. In high school she was an outside hitter but defensively she was tremendous, saving everything, diving all over the place. She went on to have a great career at Eastern Connecticut University but as a libero.
“I love having a coach who was also a libero. I definitely get more than just regular coaching advice because she probably knows more about libero than she does about hitting, so having a libero as your coach is just amazing,” said Barron. “She's helped me with serve-receive, with my defense and she'll tell me to go for those balls that I may have let drop in. I like playing for harder coaches, who if I make a mistake will get on me.”
If you had watched Luppi and you have seen Barron play, there's so many similarities of their play.
“Yes (I agree). Carrina being aggressive, scrappy and all of that diving (is similar to how I played),” said the coach. “Carrina gets to everything which is phenomenal. I think the cool thing with Carrina is that she has so much skill, but she's also going to grow (physically) so she has so much more potential and that's very exciting, especially in the back row where she can (do more). The front row is tough because there's obviously a height advantage for some and it is what it is, but in the back row, you can really push yourself and the older you get, the stronger you're going to get and the better you're going to get.”
Barron is like Luppi certainly in the sense of being a dominating defensive player. She indeed gets to everything with body limbs going every which way.
“A lot of it is reaction speed. I also read (the opposing team). One of my better skills is being able to read so I look where the shoulders are going and where their arms are swinging. Then even on mishits, you have to be ready for any ball. You have to react and you can't be thinking about whether or not it's going to hurt, you just have to go for it. I work on it in practice and it doesn't hurt because I'm diving all over the place and I know the proper way to dive.”
While being a second coach on the floor with her tremendous Volleyball-IQ, Barron's all-around game is nothing short of spectacular. She can hit, she can serve and she can do it with speed and rotation, she can certainly pass and she certainly shines in the bigger games, having won a National title with her Club team and then taking her high school team to the state semi-final.
"She's absolutely phenomenal," Luppi said to the Town Crier during this past season. "She's super, super quick so she can get to virtually any ball. So even though she plays middle-back, she does pick up a lot of our short stuff, she picks up a lot of our tips. She picks up the deep balls, she reads well, she really can do it all in the back row.
"She's also a great option for us if we are struggling offensively. My setter will go to Carrina, where she can put the ball over and in a competitive fashion. Whether she is jumping or staying down and placing the ball, she's someone we can turn to if we need some security. She's our go-to player if we are in a jam."
"The more you play, I think, you become a little smarter. You can tell in her placement of the ball, her voice and presence on the court is stronger. It's not easy coming in as a freshman, and having a starting position. I think as a junior, the confidence level is there and people turn to her. She's always talking and she has huge communication on the court, and I think she's just more comfortable in the back row, knowing where she needs to be."
As a freshman, Barron got a taste of the post-season, as the Redmen finished defeated Greater Lawrence before falling to Lynnfield in another classic five-set loss ending the team's season with a record of 14-5. After the 3-7 abbreviated season last year, the Redmen had bigger plans this fall.
“It was a fantastic season. I went into the season more confident that last year, which was a building year and that kind of stunk losing but I feel like (that helped us) get better as a team,” said Barron. “We came into this season and we were all more confident. A lot of people played in the off-season so our volleyball skills and our teammate skills, just improved dramatically.”
Tewksbury finished the regular season with a tremendous 15-4 record, which put them as the top seed of the Division 3 section of the new statewide tournament. There the Redmen made easy work of Apponequet, Greater New Bedford and Ashland, all by 3-0 scores before meeting up with Old Rochester.
“Normally in those big games we would be nervous, but I think we had been exposed to so much big games and we had been in fifth sets before, so we had experienced it all and were ready for it,” said Barron. “Everyone definitely stepped up and I was really impressed with all of them. We played amazing and obviously that first set we were still warming up and we were not used to them and we had to get used to them. They are a great team and they had a lot of offensive power. They just ended up stepping up in more crucial moments especially in the first and fifth sets. (The entire match) was just so close.”
In her high school career, Luppi had played every single set of her 54 matches. She has 134 career aces, 815 career digs, including 311 this season.
TRACKING DOWN MORE SUCCESS
Barron made a solid impact into the track programs as a freshman, which included being part of the 4x400 relay team, which won the Division 3 state relay title during the indoor season. As a sophomore, she was a part of the first place sprint medley relay team at the same State Relay Meet. From this past March to June, she excelled for both the Fall-2 and Outdoor teams in many events including the 55-meter dash (7.7), 55-meter hurdles, the long jump (16-7) and being a part of various relay teams, including the MVC Champion 4x400 relay team.
“Those seasons went well. Obviously, I don't have as much experience as I do in volleyball, but I still enjoy running and still enjoy doing the events. I have tried hurdles, the long jump and I really loved that much more than I thought I would so I'll be doing that again this year, so I think it was just a great experience,” she said.
During the spring post-season meets, Barron was part of that winning 4x400 relay team at the MVC Meet joining Noelia Cura, Emma Ryan and Paige, who had a combined time of 4:11.39 to earn All-Conference honors. It was in that race – just like the sprint medley one – where Paige came from behind, passing all kinds of runners to lead the Redmen to victory.
“I love seeing her run especially being on our team. She is just amazing. Even though we were in last place when she (got the baton) and she started to catch up (and eventually win, the three of us) did what we were supposed to do and ran the times that we normally run. We all did what we needed to do and did our thing and Makayla went out and did her thing,” said Carrina.
In addition to the first place 4x400 relay, Barron also took sixth in the league in the long jump and 14th in the 200.
The following week at the newly aligned North Sectional Meet, she was sixth in the long jump once again, was 11th in the 200 and the relay team was 13th.
“Carrina is someone who I have a lot of respect for because there's so many kids who just want to specialize in only one sport,” said head girls track coach Fran Cusick. “I've had a lot of conversations with a lot of really good athletes and I tell them that if they do track, it's only going to improve their athleticism, your strength and your speed and all of that can be a great boost to your main sport. She has taken that to heart.
“After her freshman year, I wasn't sure if she was going to stick with track. Not too many of her friends were on the team. When you start out doing track, it's so different from your typical sport. You don't really scrimmage in track, so if you're used to playing volleyball, basketball or something like that, it can be kind of jarring to do track because the first three weeks it's just training, and we're stretching, drills, strength stuff so you're there thinking 'what am I doing here and what is the purpose of all of this?' So, I wasn't sure if she was going to hang on, but she has and she's been fantastic. She's obviously a great runner, but I think she's become a much better teammate. She brought in a couple of kids from the volleyball team to this year's team, so she's been taken them under her wing a little bit, so it's been really good to see her develop just as a leader. She's a great athlete, a great person and we're happy to have her on the team.”
“She's really dedicated. She's going to track practice and then she's going to volleyball and I would bet it's an intense two or three hour practice and she's traveling to (volleyball tournaments). She's made it all work which I think is a great lesson for other athletes who may think 'oh well, I couldn't possibly do track because I have basketball once a week'. It's like 'come on, if Carrina can handle this as a I promise she has more of a rigorous schedule than you, so you can figure it out'.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.