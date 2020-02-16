TEWKSBURY — After losing three-fifths of the team’s starting line-up from last year’s team which advanced to last year’s Division 2 North Sectional Finals, no one really knew what to expect from this year’s Tewksbury Memorial High School girls’ basketball team.
Even though there’s been some peaks and valleys, the Redmen captured their tenth win of the season on Tuesday night before a large crowd. The tenth victory, a 67-35 decision over Dracut, puts the team into the state tournament for the 14th straight year under head coach Mark Bradley.
“It’s been a bump and grind,” said Bradley. “The season has been up and down. We’re just inconsistent at times. We snuck out of Dracut the last time with a win, and didn’t play well. We were pretty focused and had a good practice (on Monday). Offensively, we had a sort of a breakout game, we were able to make some extra passes and also finish.”
The first meeting between these two teams Tewksbury barely walked away with a victory, but this second time, the Redmen totally dominated starting late in the third quarter and throughout the fourth. Tewksbury was ahead by seven points with under four minutes left in the third before exploding for a 26-3 run, which lasted 4:13 into the fourth.
“To build off how we played Sunday (against Pentucket Regional in an Endowment Game), which I thought we played really well, and for the kids to bounce back on one day’s notice, to go up against a team that has already qualified for the tournament,” said Bradley. “This was a tournament like atmosphere and I thought we played pretty well tonight.”
Tewksbury had a spread out attack with everyone contributing. Senior Alli Wild finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocked shots, while she held Dracut’s top scorer Ashlee Talbot to four points through the first three quarters, and Talbot finished with 28 in the first meeting against different defenders.
Besides Wild, Kiley Tibbetts added 9 points, Lexi Polimeno had 8, Julia Cafferty and Alyssa Marchelletta both finished with 7 and Maddie Stovesand finished with 6.
“Alyssa was a good little sparkplug for us especially in the second half,” said Bradley. “We were able to get a lot of contributions from a lot of different people tonight which is always good.”
Tewksbury will finish the regular season at Lawrence on Friday and then the state tournament pairings will be announced a week later. Right now the Redmen could be in the middle to late seeds, with Pentucket, Marblehead, Saugus, Wilmington, Burlington, Newburyport, North Reading, Hamilton-Wenham all currently ahead, while, Danvers, Dracut and possibly Lynn Classical and Weston could also get in.
“I think we are playing better. The schedule that we play, teams won’t like playing us early (in the tournament),” said Bradley. “I think there are some really good teams in Division 2 North and then I think there’s some teams that have really good records but haven’t had as difficult of a schedule. We have been up and down but when we want to play, we are difficult to play against. Before tonight, we were averaging 41 points a game against us and we played Central Catholic, Andover, Chelmsford three times and Pentucket. We held Central to 37 points and Pentucket to 34 points and they are two of the top teams in the state. We’ll see what happens.”
BOYS LOSE TWO
The Tewksbury Memorial High School boys’ basketball team lost both of its games this past week, first to Andover, 65-41, on Friday night and then to Dracut, 56-48 on Tuesday night.
The team is now 4-13 on the season and have been eliminated from qualifying for the state tournament.
Against Dracut (7-10), the Redmen were up by four at the break, but didn’t play well in the second and were outscored by 12 points.
“It’s discouraging because we were up by four at halftime and then we just got killed in transition defense,” said head coach Tom Bradley. “They have four kids who can really go to the hoop and they all hurt us. We just didn’t seem to have the same kind of energy in the second half that we have played with all season. And we couldn’t get defensive stops when we needed them.”
Kalu Olu led the way with 15 points and Thomas Bradley came off the bench and finished with 12.
“(Thomas Bradley) made some good shots,” said the coach. “Both the first and second half, he made some good ones.”
Tewksbury will host Billerica on Thursday for a 7 pm match-up before ending the season with two road games against Tyngsboro on Monday and Reading next Wednesday.
