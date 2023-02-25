METHUEN – In last week's Town Crier edition, Tewksbury/Methuen girls' ice hockey interim head coach Dave O'Hearn was frustrated after watching his team cough up a lead and end in a tie with Haverhill, and then come out flat in the first period against Westford Academy, which in the end hurt as the Red Rangers were defeated.
He went on to say that the team had plenty of things to really work on, that their style of play was not where it needed to be with the state tournament basically around the corner and he was prepared to basically challenge the team to respond in a big way.
Well, they certainly did.
The Red Rangers first knocked off a 14-win Lincoln-Sudbury team, 3-2, with 12 seconds left in overtime. Three days later, they dominated the No. 22 ranked Beverly/Danvers squad 5-1.
Then on Monday afternoon, they again completely dominated a three-win Matignon/Cambridge, 4-0, in the first round of the second annual Brianna McCarthy Memorial Tournament held at Methuen High School.
The three wins gives the Red Rangers an overall record of 11-5-3, and the team played No. 10 ranked Longmeadow on Wednesday in the championship round of the McCarthy tournament, but results weren't known as of presstime.
In those three wins, the Red Rangers scored a combined 12 goals. In their previous eight games before this past week, they had scored 13.
“We have scored nine goals in the past two games so that's huge for us. And we got three against Lincoln-Sudbury so we have scored 12 goals in the last three games. If that is what's going to come in for us (in games going forward) we'll take it,” said O'Hearn. “Two of those three games came against teams that will be in the state tournament.
“(Monday), Matignon played us tough and hard. They are short on the bench and you could tell that we were tiring them out, but overall we played a solid game tonight. It was one of our better all-around games. We did all of the little things right and it was irrelevant who our opponent was. We gave up just two shots in the first period. The girls stuck to the game plan, did a lot of the little things right and the scoreboard was pretty indicative on how we played.”
The Red Rangers completely dominated the first period and led 1-0, which included holding a 13-2 shot advantage. Kat Schille scored the goal as her wrist shot from the low slot area beat goalie Taylor Daley over his glove hand.
In the second period, Daly robbed Emma Giordano with a flopping glove save at the left side of the post early on. Few minutes later, Matignon was called for two different penalties at the same time. That gave the Red Rangers a 5-on-3 and they took advantage with Schille once again moving in from the top of the left hand circle and sending a shot to the top inside corner, this time over the blocker for the 2-0 lead with 4:47 to go in the period. MJ Petisce had the assist, giving Schille the pass from the left point.
After that it was all Red Rangers, who scored two more goals in the final 3:10. Sammy Ryan put home a rebound for the team's third goal with helpers going to Bree Lawrence and Lyla Chapman. Then with 32 seconds left, Petisce banked one off of Daly from behind the net for the final score of the game.
Taylor Bruno started in net and made two saves through the first two periods and then in the third Lydia Barnes came in and she was busy, making all 11 saves she faced to combine for the shut out.
In the win over L-S, the Red Rangers were down 2-0 before Petisce scored with 9:30 left in the game with assists going to Bree Lawrence and Giordano. Then with 4:47 to go, Giordano tied it up. That eventually forced overtime and with 12 seconds left, Bree Lawrence won it.
“That was a big win and a huge comeback. We were down 2-0. The thing from that game is we were playing well, so it wasn't such a disappointment to be down (2-0) so it was great to see us show some fortitude and claw away,” said O'Hearn. “We didn't get any calls (go our way) and then we scored the game winner, short-handed in overtime. So it happened to us again but finally we were the ones who scored the short-handed goal. Bree scored with 12 seconds left. It was perfect, she was just in the right place at the right time. She broke up a pass, came in took a short that rolled over the goalie and went it. It was a big, big play.”
In the 5-1 win over Beverly, Sammy Ryan, Schille, Hannah Forget, Bree Lawrence and Sarah Doherty all scored single goals to lead the way offensively.
“It was another solid game. We just outmatched them. We outplayed them in all facets of the game. That's a good kind of barometer for us of where we could be for the state tournament. They are in there around the 20s and we're at the 12th spot, so that could be a similar type opponent that we get in the first round. It's good to see where we are at and we played well.”
Bruno played the first two periods to officially earn the win, before Ashe Wogan came in and played the third to secure the victory.
After the contest with Longmeadow, the Red Rangers will await the state tournament pairings which will be announced on Saturday. Most likely, the team will open play next Wednesday or Thursday at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.