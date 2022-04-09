TEWKSBURY – Whenever high school teams start their seasons, there's always optimism surrounding the programs. And that should be the case, for many reasons, but in particular, you never really know how your team is going to fare until competition actually begins.
For the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Tennis team, head coach Mary MacDonald wants and knows her team will be competitive this spring, but she also is ecstatic knowing that she has a roster full of eager kids who enjoy the sport, who are truly respectful and fun kids to be around, including 33 percent of them as members of the school’s National Honor Society.
Last year, the Redmen had just 14 members on the team. Four of them were seniors – including the team's first and second singles players – and have since graduated, leaving ten who all came back to this year's team. Those ten and eleven newcomers, means MacDonald has more than enough athletes to divide into a varsity and JV team.
“I've been impressed with these kids. They have all come back this year and they are all better,” said MacDonald. “They all played over the summer and they have been running captains' practices since January, playing here at Trull Brook. This place has been very generous to the program. I know they had the freshmen come to the practices which was great and shows that they are into it as well. It's been a good start.”
Last summer MacDonald, along with boys coach Rick Keene, volunteered their time and organized a summer clinic, with kids ages ten and up coming once a week to learn about the sport. Whether COVID had something to do with the low numbers a year ago, or the clinics exposed many kids in town to the sport, both programs have seen a big increase in overall participation numbers.
“My purpose of doing the clinic is just to expose kids to the sport of tennis. We had like thirty kids show up for kids ages ten and older. If you show the sport to the kids, hopefully they come back,” said MacDonald. “I also think that we have the nicest courts on the North Shore and you've got to use them. I want kids to use them as much as the adults do.”
Last year's team finished with a 6-8 overall record. While the Redmen lost the top two singles players, there's a handful of girls who return with varsity experience, whether they played full or part-time at third singles or the two doubles teams. Those include sophomore Renuka Late, who played at third singles, Ada Nicodemus, and sisters Fiona and Cecelia Ho, as well as Karen Hennawy and Darya Mehrabani.
Fiona Ho and Nicodemus are the two captains, while, Hennawy and Mehrabani are juniors.
Sophomore Chloe Burns, is a newcomer to the team and following her two older sisters who played, and she'll certainly be in the mix for a full-time spot, while, seniors Juliana Ricci and Natalie Nguyen, will also be in the mix.
“We'll have our challenge matches later this week and there's four kids going for the three singles positions. Chloe is one of them, and then I have two others, Daria and Cecelia,” said the coach. “Then I have five kids who will be challenging for the four spots on the two doubles teams, so I'll have to figure out doubles pairings. I'll carry nine or ten players on varsity.
“The kids going for the challenge matches have all impressed me. They have all gotten better so that's why I want to have many challenge matches, to get everything right. I'm pretty sure though that I'll interchange some players.”
Also part of the team includes senior Abigail Yaing, sophomores Samantha Festa and Junissa Sophon and a large freshmen group including Cristina Carcamo Bermudez, Vanessa Chen, Gianna Doiron, Isabella Freitas, Jacy Hennawy, Emily LaPerriere, Jazlyn Sanchez, Rose Soe and Kayla Yaing.
Tewksbury opens the season Monday against perennial state contender Andover at home (4 pm start) and then will travel to Haverhill on Wednesday.
As usual the Redmen will compete in the MVC D2 Conference along with Lowell, Academy of Notre Dame, Lawrence, Methuen, Billerica and Haverhill and will face each of those teams twice.
In addition will be one game each with the large school teams Andover, North Andover, Central Catholic and Chelmsford.
“We talked about the upcoming season the other day and I would hope that we have at least a .500 season, but not knowing the opposition, I'm not really sure,” said MacDonald. “There's been a ton of coaching changes within the league and that has to impact a team. There's several perennial teams, but overall, I just don't know.
“I want to win every match, but realistically, I'd like the team to finish .500 and would like to get into the state tournament. That would be a real good goal to reach especially since we're the smallest school in all of Division 2.”
