BILLERICA – A week ago, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Track team had been able to overcome their limited roster size to pull out a narrow win over CAC rival Whittier Tech.
This past week, the Rams fought gamely to put on a repeat performance, but despite getting some outstanding individual efforts, they were unable to pull off a second straight miracle, dropping a heartbreaking 68-67 decision to Greater Lowell last Thursday at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
The Rams battled to the end, but were once again beset by injuries which came back to haunt them, but they fought to the end despite being shorthanded.
Even with those setbacks, the Rams still had a chance to win, thanks to some outstanding performances by several Rams. One of the best on the day was sophomore Hannah Lyle, who had two first place finishes, taking the top spot in the long jump with a distance of 14-11.50, as well as the 400 meters in a time of 1:14.57. Lyle also grabbed a fourth place finish in the high jump with a height of 4-00.00.
“Hannah is on the come up, that’s for sure,” Shawsheen coach Jeff McGrath said. “She is one of those kids that if she can stay healthy, she has a chance to qualify for states, and she is just scratching the surface of her success. She is someone, who we may have to manage her conditioning due to her injury, but I feel like if we manage it properly, she is just going to keep getting better.”
Another young member of the Rams, sophomore Brielle Pigott, is also in the midst of an outstanding season, and she continued it on Thursday, taking first in the two-mile in a time of 14:03.01, second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:23.18 and second in the high jump with a height of 4-04.00.
Making Pigott’s performance even more impressive is the order in which she runs her events. She runs the first event of the meet for the girls, the 400 hurdles, and then moments later, she must prepare to run the two-mile. McGrath has been impressed with her ability to compete in both events.
“Most years, it is not a problem, because if we have a tri-meet or something like that, we have the boys two-mile, followed by the girls two-mile, so she would have some time to rest,” McGrath said. “But this year, with just dual meets and most teams having smaller rosters, the boys and girls run the two-mile together right after the 400, so she has almost no time. And on Thursday, she goes out and runs a great 400 hurdles, and then she comes back and runs a 14-minute two mile right after that.”
Another consistent performer for the Rams has been another sophomore, Sarah Simonds, who on Thursday, earned a first place finish in the 200-meter dash in 31.79, while taking fourth in the high jump (4.00.00), the long jump 13-01.00 and the 100-meter dash (15.00).
“If we had a season last year Sarah would have come out as a freshman,” McGrath said. “She is very quiet and reserved, and she sort of flew under the radar at first, but with the small team, we kind of needed her to try some different events and she has been great. We started her with the high jump and then the long jump and she has done very well. She has gone from two events to four events and she is getting some great experience in each of them.”
Other top contributors on the Rams for the day included senior captain Shelby Bourdeau, taking first place in the 100-meter dash in a time of 14.58, and the 100-meter hurdles in 18.11, as well as a fourth place finish in the high jump with a height of 4-00.00. Freshman Addison Dunham of Tewksbury meanwhile, finished first in the discus with a distance of 51-07, as well as fourth in the shot put at 19-10.00.
Senior Jacqui Megna had another big day for the Rams, finishing second in three events, the two-mile (6:35.57) the 800 meters (2:58.47) and the javelin (58-03). She also earned a fourth place finish in the shot put at 18:03.00.
The Rams will be back in action next Thursday, June 10, when they host Greater Lawrence, before closing out their season on the road at Essex Tech that Saturday, June 12.
