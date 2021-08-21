FALMOUTH — After a year’s absence due to COVID, the 49th Annual Falmouth Road Race made its return this past weekend, with nearly 6,000 runners descending on Woods Hole for the seven mile run in of the most popular road races in all of New England.
Many local runners were part of the large field, with ten runners from Wilmington and nine from Tewksbury. Leading the way among all local runners was Nathaniel Olson of Wilmington, who finished 92nd overall in a time of 40:36, and was also sixth in a field of 286 runners in the 35-39 year old age group, while Ashley Warren was 1,067th in a time of 57:04, while also finishing 48th of 332 runners in the 20-24 age bracket. Other Wilmington finishers included Patrick Giroux (3,413rd, 1:11:54), Amy Fisher (3,630th, 1:12:46), Kaitlin McHugo (3,639th, 1:12.50), Jim Silveira (3,664th, 1:12:57), Jennifer Silveira (3,667th, 1:12.58), Emily Lockamy (3,868th, 1:14:17), Tyler Lockamy (4,776th, 1:21.39) and Joanne Fisher (4,969th, 1:23:42).
Leading the way among Tewksbury runners was Maci Chapman who finished 511th in a time of, 51:47, which was good for eighth place out of 155 runners in the 15-19 age group. Other Tewksbury runners included Parker Weekes (1,239th, 58:23) Lyla Chapman (1,602nd, 1:00:52), which was good for seventh place out of 55 runners in the 14 and under age group, Mike Nelson (1,770th, 1:02:00), Marli Piccolo (2,101st, 1:04:06), Jay Silvia (2,743rd, 1:07:44), Brooke Patterson (2,746th, 1:07:45), Samantha Florino (3,831st, 1:13:58) and Robert Soldani (5,980th, 2:03:26)
