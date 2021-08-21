Tewksbury residents Lyla and Maci Chapman competed in this weekend's Falmouth road race

Tewksbury residents Lyla and Maci Chapman competed in this weekend's Falmouth road race. Lyla (left) finished in a time of 1:00:52 for the 7-mile course, which placed her in seventh place in her age bracket, while Maci finished 51:47, which was good for eighth in her age bracket and also placed her 511th in a field of nearly 6,000 runners. (Courtesy photo)

FALMOUTH — After a year’s absence due to CO­VID, the 49th Annual Fal­mouth Road Race made its return this past weekend, with nearly 6,000 runners descending on Woods Hole for the seven mile run in of the most popular road races in all of New England.

Many local runners were part of the large field, with ten runners from Wil­mington and nine from Tewksbury. Leading the way among all local runners was Nathaniel Olson of Wilmington, who finished 92nd overall in a time of 40:36, and was also sixth in a field of 286 runners in the 35-39 year old age group, while Ashley Warren was 1,067th in a time of 57:04, while also finishing 48th of 332 runners in the 20-24 age bracket. Other Wilming­ton finishers included Pat­rick Giroux (3,413rd, 1:11:54), Amy Fisher (3,630th, 1:12:46), Kaitlin McHugo (3,639th, 1:12.50), Jim Sil­veira (3,664th, 1:12:57), Jennifer Silveira (3,667th, 1:12.58), Emily Lockamy (3,868th, 1:14:17), Tyler Loc­kamy (4,776th, 1:21.39) and Joanne Fisher (4,969th, 1:23:42).

Leading the way among Tewksbury runners was Maci Chapman who finished 511th in a time of, 51:47, which was good for eighth place out of 155 runners in the 15-19 age group. Other Tewksbury runners included Parker Weekes (1,239th, 58:23) Ly­la Chap­man (1,602nd, 1:00:52), which was good for seventh place out of 55 runners in the 14 and un­der age group, Mike Nel­son (1,770th, 1:02:00), Mar­li Piccolo (2,101st, 1:04:06), Jay Silvia (2,743rd, 1:07:44), Brooke Patterson (2,746th, 1:07:45), Samantha Flori­no (3,831st, 1:13:58) and Rob­ert Soldani (5,980th, 2:03:26)­

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.