BILLERICA – During the Fall-2 season, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' track-and-field team was handily defeated by an outstanding Billerica team. Last Wednesday and Thursday (resuming with field events are lightning halted competition) the two teams met again, and although the Indians made it two in a row, this one wasn't so easy, winning 71-65.
Tewksbury is now 1-2 on the season.
“We came away from this one with a very close loss, but I’m really proud of the effort of the team,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “In the Fall-2 Season, Billerica crushed us, so to be within six points of this team a month and a half later is excellent and does show some progress. Ultimately, the point of athletics is to progress and to get better, and I believe the majority of our kids have done that.”
There were a handful of terrific performances in this meet, starting off with the 400-meters as the Redmen swept to gain all nine points. Carinna Barron was first at 64.2 seconds, followed by Iris Diaz (65.1) and Emma Ryan (65.5).
“This was just an awesome race with all three kids really going to the well and battling it out on the final straightaway,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “Carina was in the middle of three very hectic events today, Emma Ryan has been battling a knee injury and hadn’t run much in the prior two weeks, but they forgot about that and just threw down some superb times.”
Another big highlight came from sophomore Amanda Ogden.
“She has continued her awesome development, winning the 100 in 13.2 seconds and leading off our winning 4x100 team, and placing third in pole vault. This is her first year doing it and despite gymnastics understandably being her top priority she is proving to be one of the better all around athletes in the school.”
The 4x100 relay team consisted of Ogden, Giordano, Cassidy Paige and Noelia Cura and they finished at 52.8 seconds.
“If we hadn't won that one, the meet would have been over as we needed to do extremely well on the track to match Billerica’s great throws crew,” said Cusick.
Cassidy Paige and Cura took first and second in the triple jump as part of their tremendous overall performances. Cura also picked up a third in the 200 (28.7).
“Cassidy is brand new to the event and is showing a ton of promise,” said Cusick.
Cassidy's older sister Makayla had another strong meet, winning the mile and the 800, while anchoring the team's 4x400-meter relay where she came from behind with a stunning 55-second split.
“This was her last dual meet ever and as I was watching her put everything she had into that race. I had the thought that her dual meet career could no have ended more poetically: flying down the home stretch before a cheering crowd while doing everything she can to help her teammates win. I’ve seen her do that a hundred times, but it never gets old,” said Cusick.
Paige finished at 2:23.0 in the 800 and 5:24 in the mile. She now has the top time in the league in the 400, is second in the 200 and mile and third in the 800. The other members of the relay team included Maci Chapman, Maddie Forgione and Iris Diaz.
Finally, for first places, Jaden Kasule won the pole vault, clearing 7-0. She was also second in the high jump clearing 4-4.
Rounding out the place finishes with second places included Abby Demos in the shot put (31-10), Ava Piccolo in the javelin (76-7) and Carinna Barron in the 110-meter hurdles (17.7), and third places to Brenna Cassidy in the long jump (14-10), Maci Chapman in the mile (5:44) and Izzie Carleton in the 400-meter hurdles (73.2).
