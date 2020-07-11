TEWKSBURY – The sounds of the ball hitting the bat or the catcher's mitt, were certainly missed.
On Monday night, those great sounds returned to the East Street Baseball Fields.
After getting the OK from Governor Charlie Baker just several hours before the first pitch was thrown, a total of ten teams were able to play the game they love on Monday night between the Poulin and Sullivan Fields, as well as one game at the newly designed LA Field.
"This is so awesome to be back here on the field and to see all of the kids," said John Feudo, the manager of the Major League Pirates. "There was definitely an energy down here and you could feel it when the game was starting. It feels normal."
The 8:00 pm game at Poulin featured the Pirates and Cardinals, with the Pirates coming away with a 10-3 victory. They were able to score three runs in the top of the third inning, before the Cardinals tied it with three of their own in the bottom of the fourth.
The Pirates then responded with four runs in the top of the fifth and three more in the top of the sixth to earn the win. Cam Lanziero had a big two-run home run in the fifth inning, while he also walked and had a RBI groundout.
"We didn't expect balls to be flying out of here and first game we saw two home runs, one from each team," said Feudo. "We had some really good things happen tonight for our team. I just got finished telling the kids that we had eleven kids on the team and eleven kids who all contributed to the win tonight so that was great."
In addition to the home run, as the starting pitcher, Lanziero tossed three shut out innings. He gave up two singles, walked three and hit a batter, while striking out three. After the Cardinals were able to get three runs of their own, thanks in part to a solo home run by Brady Schofield, Cohlton Carmoody of the Pirates finished off the game on the mound, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings, giving up three singles, while striking out all seven batters.
For the Pirates, Jake Civatarese scored three runs, Carmoody walked all three at bats, Jackson Feudo had a RBI double and scored twice, while Nolan Fowlie and Lincoln Crane also had base hits.
Defensively, Brady Babbitt, Shawn Malone, Ethan Martins and Paul Ryan all had strong games.
For the Cardinals, Michael Macauda reached base all three times with a single and two walks, Gavyn Welch drew two walks, while Brendan Casey was the lone batter on both teams to have multiple hits with two singles. Shayne Welch, Jake McGillicuddy and Grayson Ryder also each had a single and Andrew Ryder had a walk and scored a run.
Owen Sovie and Ryan Winter had strong games defensively.
Schofield was also the starting pitcher. He went the first four innings, giving up three unearned runs, without giving up a hit, while walking four, hitting one and striking out eight batters.
"Having the kids back playing is just such a bonus," said Eric Ryder, the manager of the Cardinals. "I'm not a win-loss kind of guy at all. I want the kids to have fun and I want them to play hard. I want them to give one hundred percent. If not you're doing yourself an injustice. I don't care if we win or lose. I just want the effort and for the kids to have fun.
“It was great to be back out here on the field and play baseball again is just huge especially after everything that has happened (in the country)."
In the 6:00 pm game at Poulin, the Astros defeated the Mariners, 12-9. Logan Augustynak tossed four strong innings for the Astros and also belted a home run, while, Elijah Jimenez had two hits including a double and Ethan Chase had a strong defensive game behind the plate.
