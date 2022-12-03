TEWKSBURY – For the last 88 years, Thanksgiving has featured a high school football matchup between the Redmen of Tewksbury and the Wildcats of Wilmington.
Rivalry aside, the Turkey Day game has always been a gathering of all people from both towns to connect with old friends, meet new ones, or simply to take in a great football game between two historic programs.
The Redmen were up 14-2 at halftime with touchdowns from Sean Hirtle and Alex Arbogast, while Wilmington’s LeBlanc forced a safety.
Despite the score, fans from both sides remained enthusiastic, enjoying the sun-filled fall morning and excited to be a part of an annual tradition.
Jim Stewart, a Wilmington High School graduate of 1977, was happy to be cheering on the Wildcats.
“(I don’t have) any relatives (on the team), I just come to every Thanksgiving game,” said Stewart with a smile.
Stewart also played football for Wilmington High and was the quarterback on the Super Bowl team back in 1976. He continues to make this game a Thanksgiving tradition year after year.
Moving down the Wilmington fan section, it was the first Wilmington High School game for Tim Walton and his family.
“We just moved to Wilmington (and wanted to) come out and support the locals,” said Walton.
Walton played high school football for Newton North, and was welcomed to the Tewksbury-Wilmington tradition on Thursday.
Beth Rooney, a Wilmington resident, was happy to be cheering on her son Charlie, who is a junior tackle for the Wildcats.
Rooney was a 1988 Wilmington graduate.
On the Tewksbury side of Doucette Stadium, spirits were high, and Tewksbury fans of all ages were happy to be in their hometown supporting their team and socializing with family and friends.
Adrianne Johnson, a Tewksbury resident, said she was “here for the good community and great football.”
When asked if she was here to watch any family on the Redmen, a fan walking past said “We are all family here in Tewksbury.”
Johnson was a 1996 graduate of Everett High School, and was the captain of the cheerleading team.
Also cheering on the Redmen on Turkey Day were many current students, such as sophomore Sarah Doherty.
“I’m just so proud of my town and how far we have come with football,” said Doherty. “I’m so happy to be here on Thanksgiving.”
Sarah has been attending the Thanksgiving classic since she was a little kid.
Not only were students in the crowd on Thursday, many TMHS teachers came out to support their students, including Stephen DeFrancesco.
“It’s crazy being here as a kid to being here as a student to now being here as a teacher, times never change,” said DeFrancesco, a second-year English teacher at TMHS.
DeFrancesco was a 2014 graduate and plans to keep coming to the game every year to catch up with friends while supporting the Redmen.
Lastly, John Ragucci was excited to be back in Tewksbury after graduating TMHS last spring.
“(I’m here to) support my friends on the team and to see the familiar faces of Tewksbury,” said Ragucci.
Ragucci is now attending Clemson University pursuing a degree in computer science.
