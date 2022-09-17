TEWKSBURY – Throughout his three years of sports at Tewksbury Memorial High School, Tristan Leslie has gone through a number of different coaches during the winter track seasons, lost a baseball season due to COVID and now this fall entering his fourth year as a senior on the boys' cross-country team, he'll have another new coach, Christina Keefe.
Despite all of those changes and so forth, he has remained the same athlete in terms of working hard, keeping a great attitude and trying to help the cross-country, indoor track and baseball teams as much as he can.
On the diamond, he started a handful of games at second base, helping the Redmen reach the state tournament. In indoor track, he ran a 5:19 mile to take 17th at the Merrimack Valley Conference Meet, and was also part of the 4x800 relay team, which was seventh and then was ninth at the Division 4 championship meet.
Last year in cross-country, he was 53rd at the MVC Meet with an 18:27.0 time. Going into his final year of sports, where he will earn varsity letters eight, nine and ten, he and some of his teammates got together for many summer runs with the intention of improving individually and as a team despite at the time, not knowing who their fall coach was going to be.
“I ran pretty much five or six days a week. We did long runs and then we also did the (XC Project) camp (directed by former Tewksbury assistant coach Fred Doyle) which was three days a week,” said Leslie.
All of that training during July and August has been noticed by Keefe.
“He’s stronger than he was last year – you can certainly tell that. He’s a quiet kid but he’s a silent leader. He’ll come up to me and ask some questions to wants to clarify some things. He wants to get better and that’s very obvious. He's a good runner and he's a good kid,” she said. “I'm trying to look at stats from last year to compare to this year and so far he seems better and he’s on his way.”
Leslie said that he started competitive running when he was in the fourth grade and has enjoyed the sport ever since. He even enjoyed it last year when the cross-country team struggled with a 3-7 record. He wants to enjoy it that much more this year as he and the rest of the team have higher expectations.
“The team is looking good and we had a bunch of the guys out for summer running. We got a couple of new kids. Nick (Alvarado), Evan (Festa) and Njila (Lantum) all look strong. They all went to summer camp, and so did I. Nick is definitely ahead of us. The rest of us are in a good pack and we're not that far behind,” he said.
For this season, Leslie, who has an older sister Rhiannon, who graduated from TMHS in 2020 and has been a dancer all of her life, said that his goals this year are to help the team win and individually to break 18 minutes for the 5K.
“Things are looking good for us,” he said, while noting that he is looking at colleges such as UConn and URI with the possibility of majoring in business.
“I'm happy that we have a coach. Most of our coaches have been leaving,” he said with a laugh.
