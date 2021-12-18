The accolades continue to come for a number of our local fall collegiate athletes. Over the last few weeks, the Town Crier has written about various awards that individuals have received, but the hardware keeps coming in for a small group of them.
FOOTBALL
Four members of the Endicott football program have earned D3football.com All-Region I honors, including Tewksbury's Shane Aylward, who was named to the second team.
Aylward notched 65 receptions for 712 yards and five touchdowns in his debut season (11 games played).
For his efforts, Aylward was named the CCC Football Offensive Rookie of the Year earlier this season. He is just the third student-athlete in program history to earn award joining Ryan Mrozek (offensive lineman) and Endicott Hall of Fame running back Michael Lane '12 on the list.
Aylward also is the first wide receiver in the conference to haul in Offensive Rookie of the Year honors since 2016 (all running backs selected between then and now).
His overall conference ranks include: receptions (1st), yards (4th), yards per game (5th, 64.7), yards per catch (8th, 11.0), touchdowns (6th). Meanwhile, his conference-only games rank as follows: receptions (1st, 42), yards (3rd, 424), yards per game (3rd, 70.7), yards per catch (11th, 10.1), touchdowns (9th, 2).
Nationally, Aylward is No. 71 in receptions per game (5.6) and No. 126 in receiving yards.
This is Aylward's first career All-Region award. He is only the third wide receiver in program history to be named to a D3football.com All-Region team.
LAMOTHE HONORED
A total of 55 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) student-athletes have been recognized for their outstanding sportsmanship as members of the 2021 Fall Sportsmanship Team.
The MASCAC Sportsmanship Team is intended to recognize one student-athlete from each team, in every sport that best demonstrates the values of the MASCAC and its Sportsmanship Statement, regardless of their overall performance or statistics for the season.
In volleyball, Tewksbury resident Brooke Lamothe of Worcester State was one of the honorees.
TRACK UPDATES
Senior Patrick Carleton (Tewksbury, Mass.) took first place in the men's mile on Saturday evening as the Worcester State men's track and field team opened their 2021-22 season at the Joe Donahue Games Opener at Reggie Lewis Center.
Carleton ran the mile in 4:36.80 to top the field, while teammate Colin Brennan (Newbury, Mass.) was third (5:12.22).
On the women's side, Junior Caitlin Conneely (Tewksbury, Mass.) took fifth in the mile (5:58.60).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.