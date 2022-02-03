BOSTON – The Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Track-and-Field team competed in the 55th annual Division 4 Eastern Mass State Relay Meet on Saturday morning and had some successful results.
The Redmen, featuring a young and inexperienced team at the start of the season, had three of its teams place within the top six – and three others just miss out – which gave the team its five points to finish 15th out about 30 teams that competed.
North Reading won the meet with 47 points, followed by Wilmington, Pentucket and Pembroke for third/fourth and Medfield.
“It was a solid day for the Tewksbury girls. I’ve said for years that this is the hardest meet of the season for a number of reasons,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “To score any points at all you need to have the talent and skill to be in the conversation plus you need to have good execution and synergy between the members of the team. So even though five points doesn’t seem like a ton, when you consider the quality of our division, I was pretty happy with it.”
Tewksbury had a pair of fifth place finishes and one sixth. The 4x50 shuttle dash team finished fifth at a combined time of 26.33 and that group included Carrina Barron, Reese Maniscalco, Noelia Cura and Kimsan Nguyen.
“This is always a fun and interesting event to watch and run in because it’s so unique,” said Cusick. “We do this literally once a year and it’s often an adventure. The girls did a good job getting out quickly and were able to bring home a solid fifth place. Thanks to (Assistant) Coach (Jill) Paige and (Assistant) Coach Maria Da Silva for their work getting this group ready to go. It’s not an easy event to practice and no one here besides Carrina has ever done it before.”
Three of the same girls, Barron, Cura and Nguyen then joined with Cassidy Paige to take sixth in the 4x200 relay race with a collective time of 1:53.92.
“This crew continues to impress. We still have some room for growth, but we finished sixth and were only a few tenths of a second out of fourth,” said Cusick. “We also won our heat by quite a bit, so had we been in a faster heat we might have run a little faster. I am looking forward to seeing what our 4x200 team can do at the MVC (Championship Meet).”
The last team to place came in the field events with the high jump trio of Grace Carroll along with Paige and Cura, who had a combined mark of 13-02.50.
“Big props to (Boys) Coach (Lauren) Polimeno for shepherding this crew through what is a fairly stressful experience,” said Cusick. “Because of the nature of the meet, the high jump is going on right in the middle of everything else, so there’s a constant low level anxiety of not knowing when you are going to have to rush off to your other events. This crew performed well under pressure. A special shout out to junior Grace Carroll as this was her first contribution to a varsity team’s points. Grace has been a wonderful addition to our team this year and brought a lot of positive energy.”
The shot put team of Ava Piccolo, Delia Conte and Victoria Allen just missed out on placing in the top sixth, as they were eighth with a mark of 75-02.75.
“I want to give major props to Ava Piccolo for navigating a very difficult situation. She was supposed to run in the sprint medley and then pop over to shotput to get her throws, but unfortunately, the sprint medley relay took much longer than anticipated and she ended up having to switch out of it and into the 4x200 B team and it just created a whole lot of running back and forth – as well as running the race.”
The 4x200 'B' team of Piccolo along with Charlotte Morriss, Grace Willey and Alana Price and they came in 26th at 2:05.62.
The Sprint Medley 'A' team and the Distance Medley 'A' team both came in ninth place. The sprint team was Maniscalco, Raia Price, Madison Forgione and Maci Chapman and they were clocked at 4:47.23 and the distance team was Chapman with Rania Elouahi, Maisan Nguyen and Molly Cremin with their time of 14:30.79.
The 4x400 'A' team of Paige, Barron, Forgione and Kimsan Nguyen finished 11th at 4:37.24.
“Maisan Nguyen and Maddy Forgione both ran incredibly gritty races (throughout the day),” said Cusick. “Maisan was the 800 leg of our DMR, which is the longest running event she has done this season. Not to mention, doing the distance medley is challenging because you often get the baton in no-man’s land. But Maisan went out and ran a superb 2:55. Just about twenty minutes later, she came back on the 4x400 and busted out another personal record in 69.0.
“Maddy had a similar story; she ran two 400’s and she ran the first one in 69 and the second one in 70. More so than the races, both seniors just showed a ton of guts by going out very hard. We often have trouble convincing our sprinters to really push themselves in the 400; there’s a lot of hesitation and runners, especially those new to the sport, tend to want to hold back and then kick in this 'long distance' race. But Maisan and Maddy really gave their all from the very beginning and were rewarded with some shiny new personal records.”
Three other teams competed. The 4x400 'B' team of Maniscalco, Morris, Maisan Nguyen and Elyse O'Leary finished 17th at 4:49.24. The 4x50 shuttle dash 'B' team of Alana Price, Raia Price, Willey and Madison Kearney were 23rd at 28.32 seconds, and then the Sprint Medley relay 'B' team of Elouahi, Kearney, O'Leary and Colleen Cremin were 24th at 5:27.22.
This weekend, Tewksbury will take part in the State Coaches Invitational Meet before the MVC Meet takes place on Friday, February 11th at 2 pm, back at the Reggie Lewis Center.
