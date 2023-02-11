The ankle is fine.
Shawsheen Tech’s boys basketball team didn’t beat Lowell Catholic on Tuesday, but there were several bright spots in an exciting 54-50 loss to LC.
Senior Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica played his first significant minutes since coming back from an ankle injury and had a great game on both sides of the ball.
The Rams dropped to 9-6 overall with the loss, but need just one more victory to qualify for the state tournament.
“We have to have a short memory,” said Shawsheen coach Joe Gore, whose team hosted Greater Lowell on Wednesday night. “In order to beat good teams, you have to put four quarters together.”
Lowell Catholic’s Alijah Irola scored 16 of his 19 points in the second quarter to help his team to victory.
Lowell Catholic actually led 49-41 late in the game before the Rams stormed back to tie the game at 50.
Sophomore Matt Breen of Wilmington started the rally with a 3-pointer and then Bourdeau scored inside.
After a foul shot by LC, a three-point play by senior center Aiden MacLeod of Wilmington and then a MacLeod foul shot tied things with 1:50 to go.
Neither team scored again until a free throw by LC’s Brady Lynde with 39 seconds remaining.
After a Shawsheen miss, Dimitri Sime hit two free throws for Lowell Catholic with 14 seconds left and Jarell Freeman added one more with three seconds left to put the game away.
“We played hard,” said Gore. “We had a great effort in the fourth quarter. But that’s what we need to play with for (four quarters). We’re still learning.”
Sime and Freeman each had eight points for LC and Collin Charbeneau hit two big third-quarter 3-pointers and finished with seven points.
Breen led Shawsheen with 14 points and Bourdeau scored 13 points. Bourdeau also covered Irola throughout the second half and kept Irola off of the scoreboard for the final 16 minutes.
“Mav looked good,” Gore said. “He’s really done a good job to get himself healthy. He just goes out there and works hard. He’s the epitome of what a captain should be.”
MacLeod added eight points for Shawsheen.
Down 5-2 early, Shawsheen used an 11-0 run to take a 13-5 lead.
Breen had eight of the Ram points with a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws. Bourdeau added a 3-pointer to give Shawsheen a 16-8 edge after the first quarter.
Lowell outscored the Rams 21-12 in the second quarter to take a 29-28 lead into halftime.
Sophomore Franck Moron scored six of his eight points in quarter No. 2 for Shawsheen.
LC built its lead to eight after three quarters before the exciting finish.
Last Friday, Shawsheen easily defeated Minuteman High of Lexington, 71-36.
The Rams led 23-15 after a high-scoring first quarter before outscoring the Mustangs 19-6 in the second quarter to take a 42-21 lead into halftime.
In the third, Shawsheen scored 14 points while allowing only seven.
Moron had a big night, scoring 21 points, all in the first half. He finished the night with three 3-pointers.
Junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington added 11 points for the Rams, and senior Gianni Zompa of Billerica also had 11, eight in the fourth quarter.
Breen chipped in with nine points, all in the first half.
In all, nine players scored for Shawsheen.
Junior Ryan Sweeney of Wilmington and Bourdeau each tossed in five.
Shawsheen’s final four games of the season start on Friday at home against KIPP Academy before three straight road games against Northeast Regional on Tuesday, Greater Lowell next Friday and Essex Tech on Feb. 21.
