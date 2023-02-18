TEWKSBURY– Hunter Johnson’s path to the Division 3 sectional finals was a direct representation of what the junior wrestler is all about.
Grit, determination, and hard work has been the backbone of his success this season for the Tewksbury High School wrestling squad.
After finishing third in last year’s sectionals, Johnson has seen a significant improvement in his wrestling.
“I got more comfortable with my wrestling style, and definitely got stronger in the off-season,” said Johnson.
Out of the four total Redmen champions on Saturday, Johnson was the only wrestler to have to win four matches instead of three based on the format of the bracket in his weight class of 145-pounds.
In the first round, the junior pinned Tae-son Mun of Burlington at 0:31. From there, Johnson was full steam ahead. He went on to pin George Grundhoff of Nashoba Tech at 0:26 as well as Lucas Bistany of Triton at 1:47 to earn himself a bid in the finals.
Johnson drew Wakefield’s No. 2 seed Oisin Cullen in the 145-pound weight class finals. Knowing he was a strong opponent, Johnson put his best foot forward, pinning Cullen at 1:07.
“He got space and shot, and wrapped me up in the back door and we just went back and forth fighting,” he said. “I kept hipping down and he kept hipping up. I eventually was able to get on top of him, get him on the edge and pin him down.”
As Johnson reflects both on his first place finish as well as the team’s sectional championship, he knows it is all the behind the scene work that ultimately pays dividends.
“It was just the effort in the practice room,” Johnson said. “All my teammates just getting it done and working through it every day. That’s why we practice four days a week, to get ready for this.”
The Redmen are moving on eleven wrestlers to the state meet on Saturday, and Johnson knows it is just one step in a long playoff journey.
“I’m proud of them all,” he said. “Sending eleven kids to the states is crazy. Today doesn’t really matter as much. We’re worried about next week and winning that, that’s the big one.”
To prepare for the next test, the sectional champion doesn’t want to switch anything up in the practice room.
“Just (staying) healthy and keep working in the room is all we really need to do,” said Johnson.
Tewksbury head coach Steve Kasprzak certainly recognized the grit it took from the junior to go the distance.
“That weight class was deep,” said Kasprzak. “(There were) three kids that could have got seeded number one. We got fortunate at the seeding meeting and got him number one, but it was a grind.”
All season long, Johnson has made his opponent pay for their mistakes, and when Cullen got on his back in the finals, Johnson did just that.
“He’s a home run hitter,” said Kasprzak. “The kid threw a fastball down the middle in the finals and he hit it, and now he can call himself a sectional champ for the rest of his life.”
Like the three other Redmen champions and the seven other state qualifiers, Kasprzak knows the sectionals are only the beginning of their postseason goals.
“He has bigger goals and bigger aspirations and obviously he’s only a junior, so he’ll keep working and keep building,” he said.
