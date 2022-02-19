ROXBURY – When he woke up Friday morning, Alex Arbogast wanted nothing more than to take home two individual first place titles during the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Track-and-Field Meet.
The first one – the 55-meter dash, came pretty easy. The second one not so much.
The junior had to come from behind to win the 300, all the while hold off a great effort by Haverhill's Nataenel Vigo catala. Arbogast was just able to edge him out at the finish line, coming across in first at 36.99 seconds, compared to the 37.00 time from the runner-up.
“Until we got to the last bank, I felt like a little trip up on my feet and I kept pushing and I lost it (a little bit),” said Arbogast. “That’s when I went to my kick, and the kick is what gets you the win. (Vigo catala) was good. Apparently, he was on me the whole time and on that last kick he was there. I just outkicked him. He has a lot longer legs than me. I don’t think that’s a personal record, but it’s two medals today and that’s what I wanted.”
Arbogast had to use that 'kick' a little sooner than he wanted.
“I was behind a bit, but I used my acceleration a bit. I knew it was going to be neck-and-neck, so I just had to put on the jets in the last 25-meters or so and then I just shot right out and got first place,” said Arbogast, who also had a strong season as one of the running backs on the football team.
Certainly his strategy was to win, but Arbogast said that he also had to strategize how to calm himself down before the competition started.
“I felt sick all day. On the days when I know I have the 300, I can’t eat. My system just doesn’t take it. So I went with a little more relaxed approach today and it still did the job,” he said.
That 300-meter race came about an hour after competing in two 55-meter races, the preliminary round and then the finals. Arbogast was tops in both races, including finishing at 6.58 in the finals, well ahead of Lowell’s Evan Imasogie’s time of 6.67.
“I’m (hoping this is) preparation for states and all-states. I was hoping I could get to Nationals and did not get it yet, but I still have a shot to get there in the 300. If I don’t get there, at least this gets me back into preparation of racing in a legitimate 55-meter race. It was good to get back.
“I’m happy that I got a decent personal record, not a career personal record (6.52). I’ll take it for now,” Arbogast said noting that the qualifying time for Nationals is 6.49. “I think (this) Thursday at states will be the day for that. It’ll be more competition.”
At the upcoming D4 Meet, Arbogast is seeded first in the dash with his 6.58 time and then fourth in the 300 with his 36.85 second time.
“Alex's two first places were very good. He works very hard for this and he is super passionate about track-and-field,” said head coach Lauren Polimeno. “I'm glad that he is getting the results that he's been getting. We're looking forward to his next meets and wishing he has luck with his recruiting process as well. He's a great athlete. Alex can do a bit better but I'm happy with his performances.”
