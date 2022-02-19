TEWKSBURY – Frankly speaking, no one was really surprised that Tewksbury Memorial High School junior Jack Callahan was one of two wrestlers on the team to capture a Division 3 North Sectional title.
But how he did it was pretty surprising.
The talented junior, who after this weekend improved his overall record to 26-1, including 21-0 at 120 pounds, was out of action the previous two weeks recovering from surgery. Without any practices, he made quick work of his three opponents on Saturday to capture the 120-pound title.
“How do you get any tougher than that? He had surgery two weeks ago and he kind of defines the odds and says I'm going to wrestle, where most people would be done for the year and he's holding up a sectional title,” said head coach Steve Kasprzak. “It just speaks volumes about him.
“We have talked a lot about him this year as a wrestler, but I think what he's done here shows so much about him as a person. Toughness I think sometimes people take that for granted and he's what tough is all about. I'm very happy and very proud of him.”
Callahan pinned all three opponents, including Watertown's Alex Maguire in just 23 seconds and then Mark Haskins of Danvers at the 47 second mark. That put him in the finals, where it took a while after a few close calls, but Callahan pinned Sean Thomas of Melrose at the 3:30 mark.
“(Thomas) was tough and he was fighting really hard. My hands were all sweaty so I couldn’t really lock it up, so my hands kept slipping.
The last time I wrestled him, he shot low singles, right off the whistle,” said Callahan.
To seal the deal, Callahan was able to pull off his signature move.
“Yeah, the cradle – it's just what I practice so much. It's funny because all of my teammates call me 'Jackie Cradles',” he said with a laugh.
While Callahan's first place wasn't really a surprise, the other champ, Nick Desisto's certainly can be considered a surprise since he's an eighth grader.
“I'm just proud of the way that Nicky battled. He had split with that kid this year, so for him to get the tiebreaker (match) and win his first sectional title is pretty special. He wrestled strong, and tough and hard, so we're just thrilled for the moment with him. He deserves it definitely,” said coach Kasprzak.
The 106-pound division is a smaller bracket compared the others, with just six wrestlers. Being the No. 1 seed, Desisto received a first round-bye, before beating Watertown's Bo Leitner by pin at the 3:06 mark.
That win put him in the finals against Marco Albanese, and this time it was real quick work with a pin at the 57 second mark of the first round. It was the third time Desisto faced Albanese this year and he has a 2-1 advantage.
“I was going to shoot off the bat, but he tied me up (and then) I took him down in a double and then I got a cradle on him (to pin him),” said Desisto, who is now 20-6 on the season.
Both Callahan and Desisto – as well as seven of their teammates – will compete this weekend at the Division 3 state meet to be held over two days in Fitchburg. Callahan sits as the No. 1 seed and Desisto will be at No. 3.
