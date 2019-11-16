BILLERICA – With the current divisional alignment set up by the MIAA for football, it is very difficult for vocational schools such as Shawsheen Tech to compete for a sectional title.
The uphill battle that schools such as Shawsheen face was on full display last Friday night, as the Rams suffered a 37-7 defeat to Stoneham in the semi-finals of the Division 6 North Sectional Tournament on a cold and blustery night at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
It was the first loss of the season for the No.1 seed Rams, who dropped to 7-1 on the season (8-1 including their endowment game), while No. 4 Stoneham, the defending Division 6 Super Bowl champions, improved to 7-2 and advanced to the sectional finals where they will take on No. 3 Bishop Fenwick on Friday night.
Fenwick defeated another vocational school, No. 2 Greater Lowell by a score of 48-6 on Friday night.
Shawsheen will move into the non-playoff bracket where they will take on Austin Prep in a road game on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. The Rams also remain alive for a berth in the State Vocational playoffs.
Against Stoneham, Shawsheen could muster only 122 yards of total offense on the night, which included only 11 yards rushing. Stoneham meanwhile, running their double-wing offense to perfection, piled up 429 yards on the ground, 198 of it coming from running back DeShawn Chase, who also had three touchdowns on the night.
Shawsheen, who trailed 30-7 at the half, had three first downs on the night, while Stoneham had 19.
“They controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and that made running the football very difficult,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “And when you control the line of scrimmage you control the game. That is no knock on either our offensive or defensive line. They did the best they could, but Stoneham was just superior on both sides.”
Stoneham wasted little time in jumping on top of the Rams in this one. After holding Shawsheen to a three-and-out on the opening possession of the game, the Spartans went on a six-play, 74-yard drive capped off by a 20-yard run by Chris Dragone (11 carries, 132 yards). Dragone also ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 7:15 left in the first quarter.
After another Shawsheen three-and-out, Stoneham responded with another long drive, this time going 64 yards on ten plays before Chase scored his first touchdown of the night on a one-yard run with 1:20 left in the quarter for a 14-0 lead after the extra point kick failed.
Shawsheen did manage to pick up their lone first down of the first half on their next possession on two five yard passes from Chris Disciscio to Dylan Timmons of Wilmington, but the drive eventually stalled and Stoneham once again went on another long drive, this time for 86 yards, capped off by an 18-yard run by Chase along with the two point conversion rush for a 22-0 lead with 8:32 left in the half.
Two plays later, Shawsheen responded with their only score of the night, when Disciscio connected with senior wide receiver Josiah Martinez of Wilmington on a 57-yard touchdown pass. Martinez got behind the Stoneham secondary and Disciscio hit him perfectly in stride at about the 20-yard line and Martinez did the rest from there, coasting into the end zone to make the score 22-7 with 7:18 left in the half after Xavier Santiago kicked the extra point.
“That was a great play by the two of them,” Costabile said. “Josiah did a great job getting open and Chris threw a perfect pass to hit him in stride.”
With the running game stalled, the Rams continued to try and get the passing going throughout the night, but other than the one big play for the touchdown, it was tough to move the ball through the air as well.
“Not being able to run made us one dimensional, so we were easier to defend,” Costabile said. “And also, it wasn’t the best of conditions to throw the ball. It was the coldest night of the year and with the wind blowing, it made it very difficult.”
Stoneham would respond before the end of the half, however, marching 70 yards on seven plays before Chase scored from four yards out with 3:29 left in the half. Dragone hauled in the two- point conversion pass for a 30-7 halftime lead for the Spartans.
Stoneham added one more touchdown in the second half on a one-yard run by Robert Kilty in the fourth quarter, but the Rams played much better defensively in the second half, holding Stoneham scoreless on three of their four second half possessions, and forcing a pair of punts.
“I was very proud of their effort in the second half,” Costabile said. “They never quit, and they gave up only the one touchdown. These guys never quit despite being down and that tells you a lot about our team.”
The Rams will travel to take on Austin Prep on Saturday. The teams met last year on Thanksgiving Day with the Cougars coming away with a 14-8 victory, but Austin Prep chose to end the Thanksgiving Day rivalry after just one season.
As it turns out, they will still meet this season, and despite it being a non-playoff game there is still plenty on the line for the Rams, who are still in contention for a berth in the vocational school playoffs.
“We are very much in the hunt for the vocational tournament, and a win against Austin Prep would guarantee us a spot in the playoffs,” Costabile said. “I don’t know where we would be seeded, or if we would be home or away, but we would definitely be in with a win, so that is some great motivation for our guys.”
