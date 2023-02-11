METHUEN – After being shut out by Andover, the No. 3 ranked Division 2 team in the state last Tuesday night which ended the team's five-game unbeaten streak, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' hockey team weren't given any schedule favors as they then faced Shrewsbury, the No. 3 ranked Division 1 team on Saturday night.
Playing before the home crowd, which included the pre-game Senior Night ceremony, the Red Rangers put forth a tremendous effort, ending in a 1-1 tie with their new league rivals.
Tewksbury/Methuen, ranked No. 14 in Division 1, is now 8-4-2 on the season, while Shrewsbury is now 11-1-2 overall.
Back on January 9th, Shrewsbury came away with a 2-1 victory.
“They are number (three team) in the state for a reason. They have some girls out there who can definitely play. They are big, they are fast and they move the puck very well,” said Red Rangers' interim head coach Dave O'Hearn. “To our credit, I think we did a very good job of keeping them out (in the perimeter).
“I know in the third period the ice got a little tilted but that's what we run into (with this team). We looked a bit tired, but it's tough to play against a team of that caliber. To our credit, it's another 5-on-5 game that we're in and we're not down a goal, so those are some positives to take away.”
The Red Rangers played a strong first period, holding a 6-4 shot advantage, which included scoring their lone goal of the game. With 8:51 left in the period, Shrewsbury was called for a penalty, and T/M's much improved power play unit went to work and executed on the man-advantage. Nikole Gosse scored on a shot from the left circle, which found its way to the inside far post, and assists went to Ava Duffy and Riley Sheehan.
In the second period, the Red Rangers killed off an early penalty. Then less than four minutes later went on their own power play but seconds into it, Shrewsbury's Angelina Caterino took advantage of a turnover and went on a breakaway. She was hauled down before she could get the shot off, resulting in a penalty shot. She converted with a nice wrist shot to the low far corner, and the game was tied at 1-1 with 7:13 to go in the second.
The score remained that way as Shrewsbury held an 8-3 shot advantage. The Red Rangers did have a quality chance to score late in the period as Hannah Forget made a nice drop-pass to Bree Lawrence, whose wrist shot went off the blocker of goalie Hailey Graybeal for a big save.
In the third period, as well as in the five minute 4-on-4 overtime period, Shrewsbury really carried play, including outshooting the Red Rangers 12-3 and then 26-12 in the game.
“We did a very good job of blocking shots, filling in lanes and some of those shots were from the outside,” said O'Hearn. “We did a pretty good job of limiting them from the inside, and with us, at least we got more shots on them than we did in the first game against them. We generated a little bit more tonight, but we're not a big, physical team so battling teams like this (in the future) is going to be challenging for us.”
One player who really had a strong game was defenseman Emma Ryan, who positioned herself very well to stop several oncoming odd-man rushes.
“Emma Ryan is an upperclassmen leader and we put her out there to get all of those minutes. We expect her to be defensively solid and that's what her game is. Anytime that we need something big out there, she's able to plug some holes, block some shots and really get after it,” said O'Hearn.
Besides the play of Ryan, and the rest of the defensive crew including MJ Petisce, eighth grader Lyla Chapman, Forget, Livia Lawrence and Sarah Doherty, as well as the strong backchecking by the forwards, goalie Taylor Bruno was once again extremely sharp and focused inbetween the pipes. She made all 26 saves that she faced, including a big body stop with 3:03 left to go off a nice backhander off the stick of Katherine Morin.
“(in the third period and overtime) it was time to bear down and get after the puck and get hungry for it. That's been our M.O. – getting after that puck, sacrificing our body and like we said before, we have to win the defensive part of the game (because we don't generate enough offense),” said O'Hearn. “They had that penalty shot and nine-out-of-ten times Taylor has it. It looked like maybe it got under her glove – she got a piece of it. Hats off to (the goal scorer), but we get solid goaltending every game out.
“We have been very fortunate in our program to have very good goalies over the years. This year we have three and they push each other all of the time in practice. We have confidence in all three of them. We (tend) to go with the seniors because they have more experience, but the other two challenge (Bruno) every single day in practice and we are very fortunate. You look around the league and sometimes teams have just one goalie, or one goalie and the back-up isn't that strong, but we have three really strong goalies.”
The schedule won't get any easier as the regular season will be coming to an end over the next two weeks. The Red Rangers will face HPNA (10-5-1) on Friday night (7 pm) and then will host the much-improved Westford Academy/Littleton team Monday night at 6 pm. After losing to HPNA 9-2 the first meeting, WA/L beat them 2-1 on Saturday, extending the team's winning streak to three games.
After that comes games against Lincoln-Sudbury (12-3-0) and Beverly/Danvers (9-5-1), before wrapping it up with the second annual Brianna McCarthy Memorial Tournament with a first round game against Matignon (3-10-1) and then a game against either Longmeadow (8-5-2) or Masconomet (3-11-0) in the finals/consolation round.
