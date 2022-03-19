FRAMINGHAM – The two biggest heroes of Monday night's state semi-final victory were junior defenseman Nick DiCioccio and junior goalie Ben O'Keefe. One ended Duxbury's season and the other kept Tewksbury's season alive.
Besides the two of them, there's a long list of players, who did or didn't show up on the scoresheet, who truly played fantastic and who truly played their hearts out from the opening face-off, through the 15:17 frame of the two overtime periods.
It starts with the defensemen. Head coach Derek Doherty elected to play three for the majority of the night — Cooper Robillard had a few shifts and also played well — with DiCioccio and his partner and team captain Caden Connors, as well as senior Justin Rooney. All three of them were truly fantastic all night long with their strong physical play, several big poke checks, with their breakouts and often times, jumping into the offense. That was done for 60 minutes — three full periods and almost two full overtime periods of eight minutes each.
In the last few minutes of the game, fatigue understandably took over, but the three of them still kept up their outstanding play, which included DiCioccio scoring the game winner.
“Coach has always asked us throughout the year at practice, that when there's four minutes left in overtime, who will have the legs (to carry on) us or them? We were tired but we had a little bit more energy than they did. That's how we were able to win those battles and get that puck in the net,” said Connors.
While Connors and DiCioccio were electric all night long and have received so much praise and press all season, Rooney, who isn't the flashy type or as offensive minded as the other two, was also absolutely dynamite.
“Justin is such a sparkplug in the locker room, at practice and he loves to play and he loves to be with the boys. He tells everyone that this is his family. He played fantastic tonight, just fantastic,” said Doherty.
Besides the defense, the three forward lines continue to get the job done, but all in different ways. In the four playoff games, the first line of Jason Cooke, Cole Stone and Aaron Connelly with DiCioccio and Connors have combined for 8 goals and 12 assists. The second forward trio of Matt Cooke, Tyler Barnes and Sean Lane have combined for 8 goals and 8 assists. Then there's the third line of Insogna, Connor Cremin, Ryan Flynn and up until he got hurt, Brady Chapman. They have combined for a goal and two assists, but have played exceptionally well in all three zones.
“Our second line has been awesome in this tournament and so, so solid for us all season long. They are playing great. I think all three lines are playing well. I now that Lane, Matt Cooke and Barnes are playing exceptionally well, but so isn't the other two lines,” said Doherty. “The third line did their job tonight. They didn't give up a goal, they kept the puck in deep and they had a couple of real good scoring opportunities.
“I thought (Ryan) Flynn played great. He keeps his mouth shut, doesn't say a word and just does his job, that's it. He never complains and never looks back at me and says 'what's up (why am I not on the ice)' or anything like that. When I say something to him, it's 'OK Coach'. He's not the fastest kid out there, but he's pretty big and strong. Now he's starting to understand what his role is and when he's going to play. He's getting in the way and how many times did he keep the puck inside the (Duxbury) zone? And he almost had a goal.”
Besides Insogna's goal and Flynn's overall play, Cremin did a heck of a job on one of the team's penalty kills as well as taking a few shifts in the overtime periods.
“Cremin is kind of an unsung hero for us. He's really getting better and better all of the time. I actually went with him on a couple of shifts during the overtime periods. He's not going to hurt you. He's got skill and he can skate,” said Doherty. “We're missing (Brady) Chapman, who got hurt (in the Longmeadow game) and we also have (Jeremy) Insogna, who I think is going to be one terrific hockey player (in the next two years).”
That entire line-up — all three lines, the defensemen and O'Keefe — helped Tewksbury fend off a real tough and good Duxbury team, while cementing themselves into the state final on Sunday.
“When you come in as a freshman and you're on varsity and you make it to the Garden, you feel like you've done it but we didn't win it,” said Connors. “This time, I'm looking forward to definitely going back there and to win it. I don't really care who we play, but it would be sweeter to play Canton and to beat them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.