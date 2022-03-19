TEWKSBURY – If we want to use hyperbole, we can say that Friday night's game resembled a scene out of 'Slapshot,' with the Hanson Brothers causing havoc on the ice.
Certainly the match-up between Tewksbury and Silver Lake Regional (out of Kingston, Mass) wasn't anything like that classic movie scene. For a state quarterfinal game to take 2.5 hours with 25 penalties, seven game misconducts and 116 penalty minutes, it's easy to then compare it to a slapstick comedy, instead of a high school hockey game.
Aside from all of the penalties and foolishness on the ice and from the zebras, Tewksbury sophomore forward Matt Cooke scored two goals, including his first coming just 21 seconds into the game to ignite the No. 1 seed Redmen past the No. 9 seed Silver Lake, 4-1 held before 1,000 spectators at the Breakaway Ice Center.
The win pushed Tewksbury (20-2) to Monday's state semi-final game against Duxbury and it ended the Lakers' season with their overall record of 18-6.
Tewksbury High coach Derek Doherty was asked after the win what he thought of the penalty-filled game.
“This was as we called it ‘A Gong Show’. It was just very undisciplined. (Silver Lake) had kids standing in front of our bench, they had kids butt-ending (our players) in the head,” he said. “They (the Tewksbury players) are kids, so after a while (something is going to happen). We try to tell our kids to skate away, but you can only take so much. They had a kid who butt-ended four kids on our bench and then he did it again. I said something to their coach and he said, ‘the referees let this game get out of hand’ and I said, ‘not really’. It was a mixture of everything. Our guys are physical, we play physical and that’s our style. We have some skill and we play physical. Teams don’t like that. They don’t like playing that way. That’s a perfect example. All of a sudden you see sticks going and slashes. It’s not good. I’m glad that we got through the game.”
The seven players who were sent to the locker room (4 from Silver Lake and 3 from Tewksbury) were all given game misconducts, meaning no suspensions. There were also four major penalties called, and 13 minor penalties as well. The second period took 45 minutes to play with ten of the infractions coming in the 15-minute frame.
“The referee said that he was going to give out two, five and ten-minute penalties. That’s not hockey. Are you are going to do that if you are a referee in Hockey East? No, of course not because you would get fired. Those guys are good officials, typically they are good officials,” said Doherty. “I just think when they say ‘we are going to give everyone ten or two-minute penalties, that’s not how you do it. That’s a cop out.”
On the first shift of the game, Tewksbury scored as Caden Connors took a shot from the right point which was saved. The rebound went out to Matt Cooke, who from the left circle, spun around and put a quick wrist shot to the back of the net.
“That goal set the entire game. I think that's when (Silver Lake) was like 'what the heck just happened here'. We played well when we game was being played except for when the penalties came,” said Doherty. “I was yelling at some of our kids for the penalties they took and it was like 'hey guys, we have a good team here, so let's stay focused and disciplined and play the game. Let's finish this off'. I think that was the longest game in history (of high school sports).”
A few minutes later, Tewksbury was called for a penalty and right at the tail end of killing it off, junior goalie Ben O'Keefe made three straight saves, all with his legs to keep the lead intact. That followed with another save, which ricocheted off the top part of his glove coming off a 2-on-1 break.
With 6:16 left in the period, the Lakers were called for a penalty and Tewksbury converted on its first of two power play tallies. Jason Cooke took a shot and the rebound came out to Tyler Barnes, who put his shot over the glove hand for what ended up to be the game-winner.
Just 18 seconds later, Silver Lake was called for another penalty and just before it expired, Tewksbury scored again. In a big scurry in front of the net, which included the Lakers' goalie losing some equipment, Matt Cooke fired home a shot to the empty net with an assist going to Big Brother Jason.
That gave Tewksbury a 3-0 lead and at that time, and up to that point of the game – 3:56 left in the first — Silver Lake couldn't generate much of anything, having a real hard time getting through the neutral zone and into the Redmen's end.
“We play a very good defensive neutral zone (system). We cover all three lanes and our defensemen are back there in case the puck gets through (the neutral zone),” said Doherty. “You have Caden and (Nick) DiCioccio, Rooney and whoever else is back there, and they will step up, take the puck and pass it off. We try to keep it simple in the neutral zone, but it does create a lot of good turnovers and a lot of scoring opportunities for us.”
After that third goal, the Lakers did find some open seams. Mark Kelleher took a long pass off the right wing boards and slipped behind the Redmen defenseman but he was denied with a nice blocker save by O'Keefe.
Immediately after that, SL came down on a 3-on-2 break and Brandon Cavicchi's quick wrist shot from the left dot was also turned away by O'Keefe.
The score remained 3-0 and at the 5:06 mark of the second, a shot from Aaron Connelly snuck through the pads of the SL goalie and Jason Cooke was the right side of the net and poked it home, but the apparent goal was waved off saying it never went in the net (when it clearly did).
Shortly after that came the first of many scrums — this one the first of the misconducts — and shortly after that, again on the power play, Tewksbury struck as Sean Lane made it 4-0 on an assist from Connelly.
The score remained that way until Silver lake scored with 2:57 left in the game, but before that O'Keefe was tremendous, making a handful of big saves.
