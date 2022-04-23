WILMINGTON – After losing 2-0 to Billerica last Wednesday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Softball team's bats woke back up, combining to score 28 runs in back-to-back days with wins over Central Catholic (12-0) and Wilmington (16-2) held last Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
In both games, Tewksbury erupted in its first at-bat, scoring five vs Central and 11 against Wilmington. Against CC, Sam Perkins delivered a big two-run double, while Avery Della Piana and Maddie Stovesand both had RBI singles as part of the inning that sent ten batters to the plate.
In the second, Della Piana delivered a RBI single up the middle to score Becca Harris, who started the one-out rally with a bloop single. Then in the bottom of the fifth, Tewksbury scored six more to end the game due to the mercy run-rule. Aislin Davis recorded an RBI on a fielder's choice, pinch-hitter Sydney Whalen got hit by the pitch with the bases loaded to score Della Piana, then Sam Ryan smashed a two-run double to score Abby Tower and Davis. Alyssa Davis put down a bunt to score Whalen, before Ryan scored on a wild pitch to end the game.
“The bats woke up today. (Central Catholic) threw the ball well, but I think today we were just prepared a little bit better than we were on Wednesday (against Billerica). We got to do a little pre-game hitting session. Our timing was there and that helped a lot. We had eleven hits and everyone contributed,” said Tewksbury head coach Brittney Kannan.
All in all, Tewksbury had 11 hits, while every spot in the order reached base via a hit or a walk. Della Piana had three hits, two RBI, scored twice and stole a base. Perkins was 2-for-2 with single, double, walk, two runs scored and two RBI. Harris and Tower each had two hits and scored two runs, and then Ryan (2), Davis, Stovesand and Whalen had the other RBI.
“We're a small team with just twelve kids, so like I said at the beginning of the season, I anticipate all twelve playing. They're all good athletes and I can shuffle them in and out of the line-up. Our bench is small, but it's strong,” said Kannan. “This is a good win for us. It's a big confidence booster. Coming off a loss, it's always hard to bounce back and play another strong team. I think the girls were just ready to bounce back and grab a win.”
Ryan was also the winning pitcher, tossing five shut out innings, of one hit ball. She walked one, hit a batter and struck out eight.
“(Sam's) ball was moving today. She changed the eye level a couple times, going low-low and then high-high. Her off-speed pitches were working, so she had good command today,” said Kannan.
In the win over Wilmington, Harris, Della Pianna, Whalen, Stovesand, Ryan, and Adams, all drove in runs as part of that impressive 11-run top of the first. Tewksbury tallied ten hits in the game. Ryan, Adams, and Gianna Pendola all had two hits each.
Ryan went five innings to get her second win of the season, allowing six hits, while striking out nine.
In the loss to Billerica, the Redmen were held to just four hits throughout the entire game, with Adams, Della Piana, Tower and Harris. Defensively, the Redmen played flawless and Ryan pitched a strong game on the hill, giving up four hits and striking out six.
Tewksbury will be back in action this week with a home game Thursday at 4 against Andover, before going on the road Monday and Wednesday to North Andover and Haverhill with both games also starting at 4 pm.
